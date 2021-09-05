The Best Foreign-Language Zombie Movies of The 21st Century

This list will not take a conventional take on 1980s animation films; rather, it has attempted to seek out movies that for better or worse have somewhat been left out of the mainstream radar, or have been forgotten and left unmentioned. This is not because they are not good movies; indeed, many of them have won international prizes and were presented at Cannes or even considered for an Oscar. Rather, they have been difficult movies, hard to understand or define. These include children’s movies that were not so childish, dark comedies that were much too dark, experimental animations that were perhaps too experimental, or spiritual analysis that left too many questions open. Today, with four decades passed, we can give them another look and truly recognize relevant contributions to their dystopian take on the future, its environmental considerations, or simply its purely nonsensical/visionary variations.