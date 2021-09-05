House hunt Sumter: See what’s on the market now

(Sumter, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sumter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

437 Robney Dr, Sumter, 29150 3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bed 1 bath brick home located close to downtown. The home will need some work. Seller will consider owner financing.

302 Atlantic, Sumter, 29154 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

MULTI USE...Convenient store and House on this Property bringing in $1200 a month income total

708 S Sumter Street, Sumter, 29150 2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This house has lots of character! Built in 1931, 2 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom, living room and dining room. With a little TLC this could be a beautiful home. There is s shed out back with big trees for summertime shade! There is a tenant in place. This property is being marketed as a rental property. This property is being sold "AS IS" requiring a special contract and addendum. Property acquired via tax sale and is being sold via quit claim deed.

2152 Avalon Dr, Sumter, 29154 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 1988

One owner home now available! Spacious home is located in a quiet neighborhood and close to town. Features include a nice sized foyer, separate sitting room or office room, living room, formal dining room, den with a wood burning fireplace, separate laundry room and beautiful yard. The 4th bedroom is upstairs and has a nice sized closet. Has been maintained well over the years but does need a little cosmetic work. Home is being sold as is.

