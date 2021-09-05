CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

House hunt Sumter: See what’s on the market now

Sumter News Flash
Sumter News Flash
 4 days ago

(Sumter, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sumter will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYvyv_0bnMgLdc00

437 Robney Dr, Sumter, 29150

3 Beds 1 Bath | $42,500 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bed 1 bath brick home located close to downtown. The home will need some work. Seller will consider owner financing.

For open house information, contact LaVonya Mack, Realty One Group Crest - Sumter at 803-233-7765

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-145922)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRXED_0bnMgLdc00

302 Atlantic, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

MULTI USE...Convenient store and House on this Property bringing in $1200 a month income total

For open house information, contact Kevin Houck, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-494-7653

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-142705)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHWE4_0bnMgLdc00

708 S Sumter Street, Sumter, 29150

2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This house has lots of character! Built in 1931, 2 bedrooms, 1 large bathroom, living room and dining room. With a little TLC this could be a beautiful home. There is s shed out back with big trees for summertime shade! There is a tenant in place. This property is being marketed as a rental property. This property is being sold "AS IS" requiring a special contract and addendum. Property acquired via tax sale and is being sold via quit claim deed.

For open house information, contact Gail Lee, Palmetto Homes and Land Realty at 803-917-0947

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-148285)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3PhH_0bnMgLdc00

2152 Avalon Dr, Sumter, 29154

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in 1988

One owner home now available! Spacious home is located in a quiet neighborhood and close to town. Features include a nice sized foyer, separate sitting room or office room, living room, formal dining room, den with a wood burning fireplace, separate laundry room and beautiful yard. The 4th bedroom is upstairs and has a nice sized closet. Has been maintained well over the years but does need a little cosmetic work. Home is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Michelle Schneider, Southern Touch Home Sales, LLC at 803-494-3579

Copyright © 2021 Sumter Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SBORSC-147915)

