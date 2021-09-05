Take a look at these homes for sale in Jonesboro

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Jonesboro, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jonesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1511 Merrywood Drive, Jonesboro, 72401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Central Jonesboro. This home is close to all great amenities Jonesboro has to offer! Call me or your favorite REALTOR to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Ryan Ivy, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group at 870-972-9191

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026135)

1612 Broadmoor, Jonesboro, 72401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in None

Four bedroom, one and a half bath home located in Jonesboro School District.

For open house information, contact Mike McNabb, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21021613)

409 Brookstone, Jonesboro, 72404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Like new home in a desirable neighborhood. Owner is a licensed Arkansas Realtor

For open house information, contact Kevin Brown, Coldwell Banker Village Communities at 870-935-7800

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21027956)

1216 Haltom, Jonesboro, 72401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in None

This cute 1,174 square foot home features a beautiful kitchen and dining area! It feels like you are in nature while being in the middle of everything! This home located in the middle of town would make for a great starter home or someone looking to downsize! There are three storage building outside so space will not be a problem!

For open house information, contact Spencer Bateman, Coldwell Banker/Village Communities at 870-935-7800

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Arkansas Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-JBRAR-10092819)

