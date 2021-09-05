Take a look at these homes for sale in Jonesboro
(Jonesboro, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jonesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Central Jonesboro. This home is close to all great amenities Jonesboro has to offer! Call me or your favorite REALTOR to schedule a showing!
For open house information, contact Ryan Ivy, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate Group at 870-972-9191
Four bedroom, one and a half bath home located in Jonesboro School District.
For open house information, contact Mike McNabb, ERA Doty Real Estate at 870-935-0731
Like new home in a desirable neighborhood. Owner is a licensed Arkansas Realtor
For open house information, contact Kevin Brown, Coldwell Banker Village Communities at 870-935-7800
This cute 1,174 square foot home features a beautiful kitchen and dining area! It feels like you are in nature while being in the middle of everything! This home located in the middle of town would make for a great starter home or someone looking to downsize! There are three storage building outside so space will not be a problem!
For open house information, contact Spencer Bateman, Coldwell Banker/Village Communities at 870-935-7800
Comments / 0