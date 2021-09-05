Take a look at these homes for sale in Jonesboro

(Jonesboro, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jonesboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1511 Merrywood Drive, Jonesboro, 72401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,849 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in Central Jonesboro. This home is close to all great amenities Jonesboro has to offer! Call me or your favorite REALTOR to schedule a showing!

1612 Broadmoor, Jonesboro, 72401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in None

Four bedroom, one and a half bath home located in Jonesboro School District.

409 Brookstone, Jonesboro, 72404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,395 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Like new home in a desirable neighborhood. Owner is a licensed Arkansas Realtor

1216 Haltom, Jonesboro, 72401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,174 Square Feet | Built in None

This cute 1,174 square foot home features a beautiful kitchen and dining area! It feels like you are in nature while being in the middle of everything! This home located in the middle of town would make for a great starter home or someone looking to downsize! There are three storage building outside so space will not be a problem!

