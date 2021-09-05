On the hunt for a home in Decatur? These houses are on the market

(Decatur, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Decatur. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6535 W Hill Road, Decatur, 62522 2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 2000

DO NOT drive onto property without an appointment accompanied by an agent! You do not find a retreat like this right outside of civilization. 22 Acres down by the river bottoms. Enjoy complete and total privacy of wooded timber. Custom built log home has the ultimate view of nature. Want to shoot a buck from your front porch? Enjoy the head on the southern wall of the cabin. The deer was shot right on the property. 30x24 outbuilding is enough for all of your toys. The newly built barn has stalls, hay loft and running water. Like to camp? Enjoy the power ran just for your RV. Like to fish? Step out your front door and walk 50 ft for the catch of the day. How do you feel about a hillbilly slip in slide? It is the ultimate. The cabin is cozy and open! Full wall of windows and abundance of natural light. Master loft space with half bath. You will feel like you are on vacation everyday here! Are you ready to slip away to your own private destination?

For open house information, contact Tracy Shaw, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445

302 West North 2Nd Street, La Place, 61936 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in None

Add your finishing touches to this charming 2 bedroom home on a large lot! The fully equipped kitchen has great working space with a new stove and easy access to the dining area. Both bedrooms have new flooring and fresh paint. The washer and dryer stay in the large laundry/mudroom area, which provides additional storage space. Vaulted ceilings in the living area give the room an airy feel and allows space for the cozy loft. Additional highlights: newer water heater, vapor barrier added in crawl space, updated electrical. Enjoy the oversized 2 car garage and a large yard. Make this one yours today!

For open house information, contact Ryan Dallas, RYAN DALLAS REAL ESTATE at 217-351-4900

507 South D Street, Hammond, 61929 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,863 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Move in ready brick ranch on a large mature lot! A rare find in town with a finished basement, multiple garages, including a large enough space for a boat/motorhome. Custom upgrades include new flooring, built-ins, and a wood worker's dream shop. Plenty of room indoors and out in this one of a kind home.

For open house information, contact Nate Evans, eXp Realty,LLC-Maho at 888-574-9405