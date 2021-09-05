Check out these homes on the Anderson market now

(Anderson, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Anderson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2766 West 600 South Street, Anderson, 46013 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Nice size one level home located on a large lot in Wooded Ridge subdivision. This Pendleton schools brick ranch is very spacious and move in ready. You will love the living space with a large formal living room with lots of windows and a nice sized private family room with a fireplace overlooking the back yard. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space and includes all the appliances. The dining area is open to the kitchen and has plenty of room for a large table. The master suite is roomy with good closet space and an updated 1/2 bath. Two other spacious bedrooms have ample closet space and share a full updated bath. Outside, the large back yard is fully fenced with a privacy fence and includes a storage shed.

1506 South L Street, Elwood, 46036 3 Beds 1 Bath | $20,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Home sold as-is and in condition to remodel right away. Flipper waiting to be flipped.

12345 Castle Pine Drive, Noblesville, 46060 3 Beds 3 Baths | $362,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,426 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Home sweet home and practically brand new! Move right into this 3 bedroom + loft + office on a cul-de-sac with all the upgrades! Vinyl plank throughout the main level invites you in from the entry into a spacious, bright living space. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops, tons of cabinets, storage, pantry and huge center island perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features an upgraded spa-like bathroom with massive walk-in shower and double raised sinks and walk-in closet. Sit back and relax on the covered patio and fenced in backyard. So many features and upgrades to list, you have to see it for yourself! Fantastic location and HSE schools! Here's your chance!

212 East Garfield Street, Alexandria, 46001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nice 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2-story home in town of Alexandria. Features living and dining combo, updated kitchen with all appliances including washer and dryer. The roof was replaced in 2020. Nice yard with 1-car detached garage. Move-in ready with possession to be given the day of closing.

