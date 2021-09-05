CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Check out these Fort Smith homes on the market

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 4 days ago

(Fort Smith, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Smith will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcmmG_0bnMg3pn00

1410 North Hills Blvd, Van Buren, 72956

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Fantastic Rock and siding home in an established neighborhood! Nearly 1800 heated, 3 bed room and 2 bath home with kitchen and home updates. Newer stainless appliances, kitchen counter tops, painting and more. New AC unit, and new pool liner and concrete in 2020. Enjoy your summers entertaining under the shade trees around your beautiful pool.

For open house information, contact James Candelaria, Kevin Clifton Real Estate, INC. at 479-262-5100

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048494)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ZvQJ_0bnMg3pn00

6807 Veterans Ave, Fort Smith, 72916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Almost like brand new, gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with beautiful white PVC Privacy Fenced Backyard now available for rent. Home features cathedral ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bar, canned lights galore, modern light fixtures, furnished kitchen & more. Rental application and Renter's assistance required. Pet friendly but no vicious pets allowed. Call soon to schedule a tour and request application.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Yarbrough, Citiland Properties at 479-719-3732

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1050334)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Du4i1_0bnMg3pn00

702 Sandstone Dr, Van Buren, 72956

3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1996

A little bit of sass with a touch of class, recently updated and move in ready. Vinyal Plank flooring runs throughout main. The spacious living area is ideal for a family or entertaining and the pallet wall in the eat in kitchen sets the backdrop for a gathering place for memories to be made. Large fenced in backyard offers room to enjoy outdoor activities and privacy. Showings will be set Fri Aug 6th thru Mon Aug 9th. Offers presented by noon on Tue Aug 10th will be considered by noon on Wed Aug 11th

For open house information, contact Alicia McCann, Keller Williams Platinum Realty at 479-434-3000

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1048579)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdyYm_0bnMg3pn00

3100 Russell St, Fort Smith, 72904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $91,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Sold as is

For open house information, contact Tim Dunn, QUANTUM REAL ESTATE, LLC at 479-434-6860

Copyright © 2021 Fort Smith Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FSBORAR-1047404)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
123
Followers
194
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Fort Smith, AR
Real Estate
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Pets#Open House#Ac#Renter#Citiland Properties#Vinyal Plank#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy