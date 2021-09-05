Take a look at these homes on the market in Flagstaff

(Flagstaff, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Flagstaff. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2161 W Reading Court, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don't miss your opportunity to purchase this home in a beautiful West Flagstaff neighborhood, surrounded by tall ponderosa pine trees. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this split floorplan home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a fresh coat of interior paint, NEW carpet, NEW entry Locks, a large fenced back yard, and 2 car garage. Within minutes to NAU, downtown Flagstaff and hiking trails.

410 S San Francisco Street, Flagstaff, 86001 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,049 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagstaff and very near NAU. Zoned Community Commercial, this property has incredible potential. It is a major fixer, is being sold AS-IS and price reflects condition. Cash only due to condition. Motivated seller!

2222 Meadow Creek Road, Flagstaff, 86001 2 Beds 1 Bath | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Your Cabin in the Woods Awaits! Nestled on 10 acres among the tall pines, this two-bedroom, one-bath cabin is a wonderful forest getaway. Year-round, you'll relax and unwind on the front porch, and on a cooler night you'll enjoy the crackling wood burning stove in the cozy living room. While the cabin is located in the woods, it is just two miles from Bellemont and minutes from Flagstaff via I-40. The property features a solar system, 2,000-gallon water tank, septic system (sufficient for a house with up to 5 bedrooms), hookups for a washer and dryer, detached two-car garage/work-shop, plus several additional sheds to keep your tools organized. The kitchen is nicely upgraded and includes energy-efficient appliances. There is no HOA.

1693 W Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome Home..... This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 separate living/family rooms in West Village Estates has everything you need. This is one of the largest homes in this subdivision. This home features a split floor plan and new wood look flooring in this subdivision just off of Route 66 with a quick drive to shopping, entertainment, and dining. New Roof 8/2020 50yr; New Vinyl click & lock flooring 2019; New landscaping Front & Back w/ turf 2017; New exterior paint 2020; PEX plumbing installed in 2010, updated kitchen & bathrooms in 2011 (countertops, sinks, toilets, flooring & fixtures); Carpet in 2 bedrooms (2013). Family room offers a cozy woodstove for those chilly evenings. This home has it all! Mountain Views!!!!

