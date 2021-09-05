Take a look at these homes for sale in Newnan

(Newnan, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Newnan than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4 Northside, Newnan, 30263 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | 1,498 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Walk to downtown from this adorable bungalow on one of the prettiest streets in the City of Newnan. Original hardwood floors throughout! Roof is less than 2 years old and the HVAC is apprx. 3-4 years old. Kitchen has been updated with custom cabinets, granite & SS appliances, tile floors. There is a living room with fireplace, Sunroom off of living room, separate dining room, plus a large family room with fireplace, tongue & groove wood walls and built in bookcases, Lots of windows so you can enjoy the view of the large private fenced back yard. This room is currently being used as the Master Bedroom. This home is easily made into a 3 bedroom and tons of extra space to add a 2nd full bath as well. There is plenty of parking in the driveway AND a detached garage with water & sewer (already has a toilet) that would make a fabulous In-law or guest cottage, OR would be ideal for someone wanting to have a business at home (hair stylist, pet groomer, music or art studio, etc.), the possibilities are endless! *****Open House Sunday 8/8/2021 from 2pm -4pm *****

86 Carroll Street, Moreland, 30259 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1951

RENTAL HOUSE IN MORELAND W/4 BR, 2 BA, HDWD FLOORS, 30'X40' GARAGE W/2 WORK ROOMS, 14'X24' STORAGE BLDG, 2 LOTS, SCREEN PORCH, PROPERTY TO BE SOLD 'AS IS'.

123 S Meadows Ridge, Grantville, 30220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $261,490 | 1,651 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The beautiful Burton floor plan is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch home. This home offers an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and SS appliances (Refrigerator NOT Included). Two inch faux wood blinds through the home and a smart home system are standard features! You do not want to miss out on this great home! **STOCK PHOTOS**THESE ARE NOT ACTUAL PHOTOS OF THIS HOME. CONTACT SALES AGENT FOR INCENTIVES! USDA 100% FINANCING

670 Wallace Gray, Newnan, 30263 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,900 | 1,258 Square Feet | Built in 2004

SELLER RECENTLY PAINTED THE ENTIRE INTERIOR OF HOME MAKING IT PERFECT FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN AND ENJOY THE COMFORTABLE ONE LEVEL LIVING, OVER SIZED MASTER BEDROOM WITH NICE WOOD FLOORS. GARDEN TUB IN MASTER. PRIVATE BACK YARD IS FENCED AND READY FOR PETS. RIGHT OFF THE BYPASS THIS HOME ALLOWS QUICK ACCESS TO ASHLEY PARK AND THE HOSPITALS. OVERSIZED DOUBLE GARAGE AND NO HOA .PRICED TO SELL SO MOVE ON THIS QUICKLY

