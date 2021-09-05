CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Top homes for sale in Gulfport

Gulfport Bulletin
Gulfport Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Gulfport, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gulfport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gs2kZ_0bnMfwow00

Lot 40 Parc Aux Chenes, Gulfport, 39503

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TO BE BUILT - Stunning luxury style cottage home in one of Gulfport's most beautiful communities. Nestled among majestic Live Oaks, this home will have it all including covered porches, gas lanterns, wood cabinets, quartz countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, ALL stainless steel appliances and other high-end finishes create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. The Owner's Retreat has a magnificent walk-in shower and custom closet. You're going to love your home sweet home in this fabulously convenient location. Visit the community model home for details on the new construction home.

For open house information, contact Susan Siemiontkowski, Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty-Lorraine Rd at 228-287-1000

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-375373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6jig_0bnMfwow00

15208 St Charles St, Gulfport, 39503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Home is situated on a large corner lot in a well established neighborhood. The home needs some TLC but has great potential.

For open house information, contact Terri Patton, McFarland Realty, Inc. at 228-220-4351

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Am47o_0bnMfwow00

2310 Norris Cir, Gulfport, 39503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home in today's market?? Look no further!!Located within minutes of shopping, entertainment, dining and more, this home features an open living room, kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Split bedroom floor plan, recently renovated guest bathroom, new flooring, LARGE CORNER LOT (.35 of an acre) and so much more! Call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Brittany Eneix, PowerMark Properties, LLC at 228-265-7282

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBqmE_0bnMfwow00

6821 Tunica Rd, Biloxi, 39532

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,217 Square Feet | Built in 1970

You've got to see this property in person to see all that you get for this price! The main estate home, which was completely remodeled in 2005/2006 is just over 3200 sq ft and offers 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout, a LARGE front family room with an adjacent entertainer's bar & fireplace. The kitchen has granite counters, tons of storage, updated fixtures, SS appliances. Breakfast nook, formal dining room, laundry, guest bath, 2 bedrooms plus first master bedroom are also on the 1st floor. On the 2nd floor is a grand owners suite w/walk in closet, full bath and seating area, real hardwood floors and great millwork and a deck to look over the back yard. BONUS: 800+/- sq ft Mother in law cottage in back with a wonderful tenant who pays $750/mo rent

For open house information, contact Jonathan D Griffin, Keller Williams at 228-275-7500

