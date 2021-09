SAN DIEGO — Navy officials Tuesday confirmed details about a helicopter crash a week ago about 60 nautical miles of the coast of San Diego which claimed the lives of five crewmembers and injured others. The U.S. Navy helicopter experienced "side to side vibrations" causing its main rotor to hit the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln as it was trying to land on it Tuesday, Aug. 31, according to a document from the Navy Safety Center. The rotor striking the flight deck caused the aircraft to flip over the side of the ship and into the sea.