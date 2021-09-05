Top homes for sale in Mansfield

(Mansfield, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mansfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

916 Evans Ave, Mansfield, 44907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Beautifully maintained home located on a quiet dead end street! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Basement is plumbed for 3rd bathroom. 3 separate living rooms offer your family room to spread out or to use as an office, game room, or gym. Really fun secret room on the 3rd level. Many updates in the past 10 years including newer roof, gutters, laminate flooring, insulation, kitchen cabinets, countertops, bathrooms, hot water tank, plumbing, & furnace. Most updates come with transferrable warranty. Wood burning fireplace in the main living room, heated and cooled garage, fenced in backyard. Add your own finishing touches to make this the perfect home for you!

19 Salem Rd., Lexington, 44904 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,078 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Lots of living space offered by this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath colonial, situated on a large lot. Built-ins in the living room and loads of cabinetry in the eat-in kitchen. Huge master suite with skylights, large walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the wooded backdrop. Great backyard with deck and beautiful in-ground pool. Many updates including roof, windows and central air. Great location in the Lexington School District. 1 yr Home Warranty included at list price.

64 Martha, Mansfield, 44905 2 Beds 1 Bath | $73,900 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Updates galore! Take a look at this beautifully updated two bedroom home that is move in ready! updates include new roof, deck, furnace, all new flooring throughout, and fresh paint all in july of 2021. Enjoy the view from the back deck or a night on the swing located on the front porch. You can enjoy a first floor laundry room as you walk in the back door and the updated kitchen that flows nicely into the livingroom for your entertaining ease. Make this your home today!

303 Arbor, Mansfield, 44906 1 Bed 1 Bath | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 522 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Affordable, Ranch home with large corner lot, 2 Car Detached Garage. Michigan Basement.

