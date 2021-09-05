CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

On the hunt for a home in Binghamton? These houses are on the market

Binghamton Journal
(Binghamton, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Binghamton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0Es3_0bnMfqWa00

85 Park Street, Binghamton, 13905

6 Beds 3 Baths | $192,000 | 2,776 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Grand and historic, this house will wow you with character and condition. Perfect as a residential home but would also be a great, 5 bedroom air B&B or traditional bed and breakfast (the homes current use and variance paperwork is on file with the city).The large master bedroom has a private stairway to the first floor. Original woodwork and details preserved, including French doors opening from dining room to a sunken family room, gorgeous built in bookshelves and gleaming hardwood floors. Art deco flare in the 2 full bathrooms with 1"x1" retro black and white tiles and custom fixtures. View the Matterport tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qYECEWpGKij&mls=1 This is a great find!

For open house information, contact Carrie King, NextHome Kingdom at 607-343-1035

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183403)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nR64E_0bnMfqWa00

823 Jennifer Lane, Endicott, 13760

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Beautiful single family home on street-lit cul-de-sac. Finished heated fort out back

For open house information, contact Sarah Jones, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GREATER BINGHAMTON at 607-722-0722

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-313250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIEo4_0bnMfqWa00

39 Fenton Avenue, Binghamton, 13901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,629 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Charming home, with a lovely front porch to sit and enjoy the passing of the seasons. Nicely laid out kitchen, with lots of storage. Peaceful backyard with a garage, and shed. This home also includes a walk up attic, and is located in the CV school district!

For open house information, contact Amy Kiefer, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GREATER BINGHAMTON at 607-722-0722

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-313487)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOF9l_0bnMfqWa00

3104 Knapp Road, Vestal, 13850

4 Beds 4 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,368 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Everything is brand new in this amazing Vestal contemporary. At first glance, notice the exterior has been completely painted (decks too!) & the driveway was freshly resealed. Step inside and take off your shoes because you will find all new flooring throughout, yes, the hardwoods are brand new- not refinished and the carpet is brand new throughout the whole house!The kitchen has a new garden window, SS appliances, lighting, counters and faucets. The entire interior has fresh paint, new exterior doors, a new 4 zoned Rinnai tankless heating system andddddd a new central air system! New, new, new everything! There is a LL ( with only a few steps) laundry, bedroom and full bath in case you are looking for an in-law space. The lowest level of the house has a newly remodeled bar with custom built-in's and a full bath. This is a great entertaining home that is much larger than it appears. This home is vacant, easy to show. Call for your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Melissa A Hackford, WARREN REAL ESTATE (Vestal) at 607-217-5673

Copyright © 2021 Greater Binghamton Association of Realtor. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GBARNY-313399)

See more property details

Comments / 0

