Take a look at these homes for sale in Medford

(Medford, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Medford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2957 Rosewood Street, Medford, 97504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,275 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Wonderful, single family home located in desirable East Medford neighborhood, backing to Cedar Links Park! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has many updates throughout and features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Large, bright living room has newer fireplace insert which creates an open-floor plan leading into the dining room with views to Cedar Links Park and the east hills from both rooms. This home boasts 2275 square feet with family room, office, and extra loft space. The exterior makes this home shine with mature landscaping, privacy, stamped concrete courtyard and private access to Cedar Links Park, located off the rear of the property. Garage has been converted into a well-functioning shop with custom floors, 220 volt wiring, workbenches, storage and more. Don't miss out on this amazing home in a fabulous location!

For open house information, contact Carly D Street, Royce Real Estate Services at 541-482-3814

205 Kings Way, Central Point, 97502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Looking for a large single level home in Central Point? This is it! This spacious five-bedroom, two-bathroom home has more than enough room for everyone. Inside the home you will find hardwood floors that have been recently refinished. The dining and living room are perfect for entertaining! This floor plan has four large guest bedrooms on one side of the home and the main on the other. Speaking of the main bedroom. Wait until you see the size! There is a great bonus room equipped with a pellet stove for ample heating throughout winter. The backyard has tons of room for hobbies or running around and there is even space for small RV or trailer parking. This home is centrally located between Crater High School and Scenic Middle School for amazing convenience. Call today to see your next home!

For open house information, contact Ryan Misener, RE/MAX Integrity at 541-770-3325

138 School House Road, Talent, 97540 3 Beds 1 Bath | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

$14,000 price reduction! 1993-built, single-level home in Talent on large .23-acre lot. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1,131+ sqft. Kitchen has an open breakfast bar out to living room. Kitchen & bathroom has laminate countertops, appliances included. Carpet, laminate wood and vinyl flooring throughout and vinyl double-paned windows. Spacious primary bedroom is large with built ins & walk in closet. This home has a very large level yard with the possibility of adding an ADU per City of Talent (buyer to do their own due-diligence). Fenced, w/gated RV or boat parking and a 6' x 8' shed. Covered front porch with arbor and sitting area. Close to schools.

For open house information, contact Greg Goebelt, Royce Real Estate Services at 541-482-3814

100 Littrell Drive, Medford, 97504 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,248 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Cool architectural features in this 1967 Rogue Valley Country Club community home. 3248 sq ft , 4-5 bedrooms and/or office, 3 full bathrooms, and 3 fireplaces and solar. Beautiful large entrance with tile, very cool living room with fireplace and custom lighting. Open kitchen to family room with Corian counters, custom cabinets and pantry with pull outs, large 6 burner gas range with double ovens. Spacious main floor primary bedroom w/walk-in closet, bathroom w/Italian tile & glass block in shower and a sitting area with fireplace. Main floor 2nd bedroom/office with a Murphy bed. Downstairs are 2 or 3 bedrooms, retro design bathroom and large family room w/wet bar, fireplace, built in bookcases and French door to a patio. Large laundry room with utility sink and storage. All of this on a large .32 acre corner lot, landscaped with drip sprinklers. Covered back patio with shades and a separate deck with mountain views. 2 car garage with Golf cart parking. Also room for RV parking or bo

For open house information, contact Katherina J Tinsley, Windermere Van Vleet & Assoc2 at 541-779-6520