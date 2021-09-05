Check out these Hattiesburg homes on the market

(Hattiesburg, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hattiesburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

32 Meadow Lake Cir, Hattiesburg, 39402 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,458 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This fabulous residence designed by acclaimed architect Ken Tate offers an impressive level of privacy like no other! The 14 acre park-like surroundings,with a border of pine & hardwoods on one side & magnificent view of the lake on the other, create a serene arrival to this cedar shake-shingle American style home.You will be amazed with the architecural details that will impress the most discriminating eye with the perfect balance of wood and natural elements. The dining area is the center of the home; the kitchen has a European flair with professional appliances & custom cabinetry. The heart of the home must the light filled great room,with fabulous windows framing views of the pool,lake and trees, and the impressive stone fireplace! The expansive master en suite and another bedroom/bath

For open house information, contact Amy P Wood, Amy Wood Properties at 228-452-5408

126 Pinehills Dr, Hattiesburg, 39402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Make your great escape without ever leaving the city. This lush paradise on .63 acres is just what the doctor ordered. From your private back deck, you can survey the natural world--owls, deer and bunnies all come out to play. Live your fairy tale, but be to work in 10 mins or less. Centrally located with easy access to midtown shopping, dining and nightlife, Southern Miss and The Rock, Forrest General and downtown Hattiesburg, the Zoo, parks and more. Inside, the creative spirit of this home's original era is alive and well--yet you can control your home's temp from your iPhone 13. This home suits today's need for more space inside and out. Upstairs, the third bedroom, full bath and bonus room with built-in storage can meet your playroom/home school/WFH needs.

For open house information, contact Jesse W Ulmer, Berkshire Hathaway Home Servs., Ann Prewitt Gulf Coast Realty at 228-280-8351

15 Windlass Drive, Hattiesburg, 39402 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This beautiful home sits on .94 acre lot in the Rolling Hill Subdivision at Lake Serene. It offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is ample room for entertaining. You will the love the glassed in room overlooking the beautiful back yard. Outdoor features a brick patio area with lots of trees. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jill Smith, Carver Realty, Inc at 601-795-0900

101 Collins Rd, Petal, 39465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $111,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Absolutely affordable and ready to move in home for under $120,000, located in Petal School District 1 block away from the YMCA and right around the corner from the baseball fields and public tennis courts. HURRY AND SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING THIS WILL SELL QUICK!!!!!

For open house information, contact Bryan Purvis, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955