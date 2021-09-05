CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hattiesburg, MS

Check out these Hattiesburg homes on the market

Posted by 
Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Hattiesburg, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hattiesburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XkYF_0bnMfmEu00

32 Meadow Lake Cir, Hattiesburg, 39402

5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,150,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,458 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This fabulous residence designed by acclaimed architect Ken Tate offers an impressive level of privacy like no other! The 14 acre park-like surroundings,with a border of pine & hardwoods on one side & magnificent view of the lake on the other, create a serene arrival to this cedar shake-shingle American style home.You will be amazed with the architecural details that will impress the most discriminating eye with the perfect balance of wood and natural elements. The dining area is the center of the home; the kitchen has a European flair with professional appliances & custom cabinetry. The heart of the home must the light filled great room,with fabulous windows framing views of the pool,lake and trees, and the impressive stone fireplace! The expansive master en suite and another bedroom/bath

For open house information, contact Amy P Wood, Amy Wood Properties at 228-452-5408

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-372012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdUvi_0bnMfmEu00

126 Pinehills Dr, Hattiesburg, 39402

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Make your great escape without ever leaving the city. This lush paradise on .63 acres is just what the doctor ordered. From your private back deck, you can survey the natural world--owls, deer and bunnies all come out to play. Live your fairy tale, but be to work in 10 mins or less. Centrally located with easy access to midtown shopping, dining and nightlife, Southern Miss and The Rock, Forrest General and downtown Hattiesburg, the Zoo, parks and more. Inside, the creative spirit of this home's original era is alive and well--yet you can control your home's temp from your iPhone 13. This home suits today's need for more space inside and out. Upstairs, the third bedroom, full bath and bonus room with built-in storage can meet your playroom/home school/WFH needs.

For open house information, contact Jesse W Ulmer, Berkshire Hathaway Home Servs., Ann Prewitt Gulf Coast Realty at 228-280-8351

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-379369)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wb6yt_0bnMfmEu00

15 Windlass Drive, Hattiesburg, 39402

4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This beautiful home sits on .94 acre lot in the Rolling Hill Subdivision at Lake Serene. It offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is ample room for entertaining. You will the love the glassed in room overlooking the beautiful back yard. Outdoor features a brick patio area with lots of trees. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jill Smith, Carver Realty, Inc at 601-795-0900

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175069)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgbEQ_0bnMfmEu00

101 Collins Rd, Petal, 39465

3 Beds 2 Baths | $111,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,293 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Absolutely affordable and ready to move in home for under $120,000, located in Petal School District 1 block away from the YMCA and right around the corner from the baseball fields and public tennis courts. HURRY AND SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING THIS WILL SELL QUICK!!!!!

For open house information, contact Bryan Purvis, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955

Copyright © 2021 Laurel Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBRMS-30154)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
118
Followers
219
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hattiesburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Hattiesburg, MS
Business
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Hardwoods#American#European#Amy Wood Properties#Southern Miss#Forrest General#School Wfh#Carver Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy