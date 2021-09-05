Check out these homes for sale in Morgantown now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 4 days ago

(Morgantown, WV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgantown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4ctm_0bnMfkTS00

1212 Jersey Avenue, Morgantown, 26505

3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Centrally located to town and suncrest area, easy access to I-68. This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home with just over 1,800 sf. There is a detached two-car garage and large front porch on 2 & 1/2 city lots. Call today to schedule your appointment! See agent remarks.

For open house information, contact RANDY NEAL, KLM PROPERTIES, INC at 304-296-1533

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10138935)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ox3Cf_0bnMfkTS00

829 Richwood Avenue, Morgantown, 26505

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 759 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Completely remodeled from the studs! The perfect light and airy interior! Located close to everything Morgantown has to offer! One-level living featuring luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout + an open floor plan w/ two bedrooms and two full baths. Relax on the front porch with the beverage of your choice or entertain in the backyard. The perfect place to call home at an affordable price! This one won't last long! Call to schedule your private showing today!!

For open house information, contact AUSTYN SKEEN, COMPASS REALTY GROUP at 304-212-2500

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139720)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKhXg_0bnMfkTS00

925 Garrison Avenue, Morgantown, 26505

4 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,187 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Charming 3/4 bedroom home with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, walkout basement with plenty of storage. Enjoy the quite back covered porch and a nice flat yard. Walk to town, you are minutes from shopping, restaurants, hospitals, updated electrical, roof, furnace and hot water tank. Ready to move right in....

For open house information, contact LINDA KOSTEN, KLM PROPERTIES, INC at 304-296-1533

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10138597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWR5t_0bnMfkTS00

476 Mayfield Road, Morgantown, 26508

4 Beds 2 Baths | $384,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This unique, rustic post and beam construction only minutes from city convenience is a nature lover's paradise. The private country-like setting provides panoramic views and offers an opportunity to watch the abundant wildlife from the large wrap around deck. Truly a home for all seasons whether enjoying the outdoors in spring and summer or relaxing near the warmth of the wood burning stove during the cooler months, you're sure to love all this home has to offer!

For open house information, contact ALLAN COLLINS, COMPASS REALTY GROUP at 304-212-2500

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10138791)

