Monroe, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Monroe

Monroe Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Monroe, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monroe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKwe7_0bnMfjaj00

405 River Styx Lane, Monroe, 71203

3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,693 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home in Monroe's River Styx Subdivision! The was built in 2018, and it offers a great floor plan, stained concrete flooring, thick crown molding, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, stainless kitchen appliances, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The Master suite showcases two walk-in closets, dual vanities, a large soaking tub, and a walk-in shower! The property also features a spacious fenced-in backyard complete with a large open patio! This one won't last long, so schedule your private showingtoday!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11874373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpJcQ_0bnMfjaj00

57 Holiday Drive, Monroe, 71203

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home located in Monroe! The home features a great floor plan, a new roof, new AC, & new appliances! This one is a must see, so schedule your showing before it's too late!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11616311)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kq94r_0bnMfjaj00

130 Gayle Brown Road, Monroe, 71202

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home located on approximately 3 acres in Monroe! The home features a great floor plan, cathedral-style ceiling, stone veneer fireplace, an office, and plenty of kitchen cabinet/counter space! The home also an enclosed patio! Schedule your showing before it's too late!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11686376)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WSNa_0bnMfjaj00

600 Bayou Shore Drive, Monroe, 71203

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home located on a corner lot in Monroe's Lakeshore school district! The home features a great floorplan, bamboo & tile flooring, crown molding, stainless kitchen appliances, plenty of kitchen cabinet space, and two of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring as well! Some of the updates made on the home include brand new windows, a new water heater, new siding, and an up-to-code electrical box. The wood flooring needed to finish the third bedroom is supplied, and the home will have a new roof by the end of July '21. Lastly, the property offers a spacious fenced backyard complete with a large open patio! This one won't last long, so schedule your showing before it's too late!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11838876)

See more property details

