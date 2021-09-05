Check out these homes on the Poughkeepsie market now

(Poughkeepsie, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Poughkeepsie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1169 Salt Point Turnpike, Pleasant Valley, 12569 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1972

MAINTAINED RAISED RANCH ON OVER ONE ACRE, EASY COMMUTER LOCATION, LARGE LR/DR WITH FRENCH DOORS, EIK WITH NEW STOVE/REFRIGERATOR,DECK,ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN FLOOR, CARPETING, NEW ROOF/WELL PUMP,ANDERSON WINDOWS, NEWER FURNACE, GARAGE DOOR OPENER W/WORKSHOP AREA, INDOOR OIL TANK, GAMEROOM (POSSIBLE 4TH BR)/FAMILY ROOM W/BRICK FIREPLACE,EXTERIOR VINYL SIDING,BACK YARD PRIVACY FENCE OPTIONAL,IN-LAW SUITE Possible

500 Commons Way, Fishkill, 12524 1 Bed 1 Bath | $209,900 | Condominium | 770 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Why rent when you can own, especially while interest rates are so low? This one bedroom, second floor unit in the highly desirable Fishkill Commons is your ticket to home ownership! With good sized rooms and a private balcony, it provides plenty of space for a great price tag. The 500 Building is tucked away in the rear of the complex, offering a quiet setting, yet still close to everything the Village of Fishkill has to offer. Walk to restaurants, post office, shopping, etc, and just a quick minute from I-84 and 10 minutes from Beacon's Metro North. Club house and indoor pool are included in the low commons fees. Come be a part of this friendly community!

57 Whiteford Dr, Pleasant Valley, 12569 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Custom rebuild.. Original house removed in lieu of the better redesigned home. One of the areas premier builders, he builds higher end homes. The builder, Architect and the savvy owners designed this beauty! Come and savior You walk in the front door to the vaulted ceiling soaring to the roofline. Before you is the Great Room, open living room, dining room and wonderful kitchen. All of the great room enjoys sun light all day long via the 4 dormers acting as skylights. The floors are 4 inch White Oak, the masonry fireplace has a whole house warming wood stove and a custom mantel. The through view into the dining room and on to the gardens outside are through a architectural grade windows under your feet the White Oak floors continue and on into the kitchen. Locally custom make American Cherry tall kitchen cabinets by design the island is over 10 feet long clad in butcher block. Down the hall you will find more hardwood floors taking you to 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a 1/2. The opposite side is the mudroom, and laundry room, big enough to allow for crafting. Also the basement access from inside and the oversized 2 car garage with radiant heat. Want a beautiful highend affordable home in the most convenient location possible then here it is...

1003 Fox Lane, Poughkeepsie City, 12603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1974

There are very few available spacious, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, corner units with their own private, fenced-in, brick patio in this beautiful area of the Hudson Valley, and this is one of them. Don't miss your opportunity to own and enjoy this meticulously updated and cared for townhouse in the highly sought-after Fox Hill complex where everything is taken care of for you. Many available amenities including clubhouse, pools, and tennis courts. This home is move-in ready with its updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors, and fresh paint. Central air, natural gas for cooking and heating, second-floor laundry area, and sliding door to a large, brick patio are but a few of the desirable features of this beautiful place to call home. Assigned parking and multiple visitor spaces. Close proximity to Vassar College, hospitals, trains, restaurants, shopping, and plenty of outdoor activities such as walking, biking, and golfing.

