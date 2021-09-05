CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With their exclusive home-field advantage gone, Dallas Cowboys must become road warriors in 2021

By Tim Cowlishaw
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a sense among Cowboys fans that last season was the one where it all went wrong, that nothing could be worse than what transpired in 2020. The Dak injury….the pandemic that limited or wiped out practice time and preparedness for a new coaching staff…the Tyron injury…the uncharacteristic fumbling from Zeke…the La’el injury…the most unnecessary fake punt in the history of fake punts.

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Cowboys Star Won’t Play Against The Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen in Week 1 after guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19. Dallas placed Martin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. As a result, he won’t be suited up when the team takes on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Star Has A Scary Message For The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the NFL’s best team in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took a little while for Tom Brady to hit his stride with his new team, but once he did, the Buccaneers were close to unstoppable. What’s...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones loves Texas based fast food chain

Jerry Jones glows when he speaks about his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Last night on Hard Knocks, his love for Whataburger shined through the television screens as well. In an episode filled with content about the looming roster cuts, one of the highlights was the Cowboys owner speaking about the specific reason he likes his Whataburger.
NFLNBC Sports

Jerry Jones seems to echo Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton

Earlier this week, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that his team wouldn’t be making a run at quarterback Cam Newton. On Friday, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones provided a less unequivocal assessment. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones addressed the question of whether the Cowboys would take...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message Before Game vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will kickoff the 2021 NFL season in a big way with a primetime matchup against the reigning world champions this coming Thursday. Going into a full-capacity Raymond James Stadium, the 28-year-old quarterback is set to make his triumphant return after last year’s devastating ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Cowboys’ Decision On Cam Newton

On Monday, the Patriots released Cam Newton and almost immediately the Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Like most teams, the Cowboys will only go as far as their quarterback takes them. Dak Prescott is obviously a top-10 quarterback in the league, but his health isn’t a guarantee. The franchise quarterback missed most of the 2020 season and then dealt with a shoulder strain during preseason camp. And while the Cowboys have repeatedly said he’ll be good to go for the 2021 season, it’s never a bad thing to have too much depth. Insert Newton.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.

