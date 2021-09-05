On the hunt for a home in Lynchburg? These houses are on the market

(Lynchburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lynchburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1101 Glenbrooke Drive, Lynchburg, 24503 4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,234 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sellers relocating after only a few months in this beautiful one level custom built home. This property is conveniently located in Boonsboro Meadows, offering low Bedford County Taxes yet close to Boonsboro/Lynchburg amenities! This gorgeous contemporary home has many upgrades including luxury vinyl flooring throughout, a gas cooktop with upgraded appliances! You will love the fabulous open plan and main-level living at it's finest with a huge covered porch with a vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and a new aluminum fence upgraded with closely woven pickets to keep your small dog safe! Beautiful master suite with luxurious ensuite, two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath and large closets. The basement is partially finished with an additional bedroom, full bath and oversized great room! Built-ins, cathedral ceilings, loads of storage, and modern finishes round out the features of this beautiful home.

1044 Presidential Cir, Forest, 24551 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,289,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,891 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Sophisticated custom Chateau, spectacular resort-style living, incredible home boasting almost 4,000 sq.ft. on the MAIN LEVEL! See 3-D TOUR! Fabulous home with a flow for entertaining you'll love. Sip coffee on the front porch, enjoy sweet tea on the screened porch overlooking your own in-ground pool with diving board. With over 7,800 sq.ft., multi-general living would be ideal. Fabulous great room with stone fireplace allows plenty of room for relaxation, open to the massive kitchen featuring two bars for seating, gas range, walk-in pantry. Exquisite en-suite master, huge closet, his/hers vanity, tiled gym-style shower. Two other bedrooms on main level, 3 full baths on main level, FULL gym could be bedroom. Second level family room perfect for teens/play room. Impressive terrace level with second kitchen, multiple bedroom spaces, massive family room, full bath, wonderful for guests who may visit for long periods, or in-law apartment, plus two storage rooms, large level lot. WOW!

651 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg, 24502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

New construction! This beautiful ranch with open floor plan is great for entertaining. Oversized front porch is just right for views of Timberlake. LVP throughout, custom cabinets and granite tops. Won't last long. Brookville school district. This property has the right to use a strip of land 5' wide along Lot 123 from Lakeside Drive to the lake, together with the use of the Dock and Lake front in front of Lot 124. This right includes the family of the Grantee, their guests and tenants and runs with the title of the property.

4716 Locksview Road, Lynchburg, 24503 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,418 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Delightful gem of a home in Paul Munro District. This brick 4 bedroom home has all the charm of an older home with the added bonus of beautiful wood floors and a sunny breakfast nook. The outstanding vaulted screen porch off the kitchen adds family space and a beautiful view of a master gardener's pride and joy-the landscaping! Owners have many updates including recently completed painting. The owners have enjoyed the welcoming living room and dining room for family and guest entertainment. Storage is abundant in the many walk in closets in the bedrooms. Great unfinished space for a workshop is available. Updates are in the agent Doc Box.

