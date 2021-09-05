Check out these Indio homes on the market

(Indio, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Indio than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

43211 Virginia Avenue, Palm Desert, 92211 2 Beds 2 Baths | $392,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Discover the Best Kept secret in Palm Desert! One of the few on the market today in this popular, lovely community of PDCC. With a recent remodel that included the kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, flooring and cabinets; and baths including new vanities, shower and flooring, this home has a wonderful warm look and feel inside. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout add to that newer look. A very large master suite has room for a sitting area, enjoys a sizeable walk-in closet and spare utility closet. The second bedroom is large enough for a king size bed with room to spare. The easy access pantry/utility room, separate laundry room, and exceptional covered back yard patio all add the ease living in this wonderful home. A west-facing rear yard is generous enough in size to add your own private pool. Located just a short distance from the famous Indian Wells Tennis Garden, shopping, fabulous restaurants, grocery stores and easy freeway access, this home is situated at a focal point in the Coachella Valley. PDCC has two operating golf courses, a pool complex, celebrated rose garden, meeting rooms, ballroom/activity room and its very own driving roundabout! You will especially enjoy that while this home is in the Palm Desert Country Club, there are NO HOAs and that means you will still enjoy the area's amenities, AND with a huge increase to your home buying power. Do come and take a look!! You will be glad you did. It will not be on the market long!

77619 Calle Las Brisas S, Palm Desert, 92211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Walk to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens!! This detached home is a great investment property or full-time residence. Located in Desert Breezes, this home has a newly landscaped side yard with room to entertain and just steps to one of multiple community pools and spas. Light and bright interior with custom shutters, updated flooring and beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, and newer appliances. Expansive owner's suite with beautifully remodeled bath and sitting area opens to small private patio. There are two additional guest bedrooms that share an upgraded bathroom. Desert Breezes is centrally located close to world-renowned El Paseo Drive, fine dining, shopping and entertainment and features its own clubhouse with fitness center, tennis courts, heated (year-round) swimming pools, lush greenbelts, walking paseos and majestic mountain views. Short term rentals allowed with 30-day minimum stay. Come experience country club-style living without the country club fees!

18300 Kris Avenue, Desert Hot Springs, 92241 2 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Price Improvement on this very lively 5 acre property with a 2 Bed 2 Full bath, Spacious Kitchen and Dining area, 2 Additional rooms, utility room, and shipping containers along with other storage sheds are all included. Plenty of trees give lots of privacy here. The back half of the property includes horse stables and corrals. Shedule your showings and thanks for stopping by.

81945 Elynor Court, La Quinta, 92253 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,673 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The Palms, one of La Quinta's most desired communities w/renowned Golf Club, 24-hour guarded gate, low HOA fees, where homes rarely are for sale. On a quiet cul-de-sac; this extra large private lot boasts 18,730 sf with breathtaking southern views of the Santa Rosas seen from the great room, kitchen, & dining area. As you enter the home through the double-gated private courtyard you will be mesmerized by the breathtaking perspective of the water feature in the pool with the mountains as the backdrop. You will have found the resort lifestyle that you have dreamed of. This stunning home features 3 bedrooms w/casita, 3 baths, beamed ceilings, high-end custom finishes, inc.rich mahogany doors & a spectacular newly upgraded pool with beach entry, Bellagio like water feature, separate spa, putting green with sand trap, Viking BBQ w/ granite counter & a new wine frig. The home includes high-end audiovisual system w/new intelligent TVs including a patio TV, new LED interior & landscape lighting, custom designed steel side gates, newly painted inside & out, new insulated garage doors, epoxy garage floors, new flooring in Master bedroom, custom closet & new paint with Italian plaster. The Golf Club at The Palms is separate from the community; residents can join but it is not mandatory. There is a dog park within the community. Come see all that the desert has to offer, the Living Zoo, shopping, tennis, hiking, world famous golf, biking, and the art walk. This won't last long.

