House hunt Covington: See what’s on the market now

(Covington, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Covington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4917 Highway 81 S, Covington, 30016 4 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | 3,373 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Paradise Found! A gated entrance and gently rolling driveway leads through the gorgeous wooded land and past the pond to a lovely custom home tucked on a knoll offering total privacy and exceptional views of the 55.7 acres. This is a Southern Living William Poole, Rose Hill custom home plan with a great family friendly floor plan. Featuring a Great Room with Biz II high efficiency fireplace, a white Kitchen with island and separate breakfast area, a formal dining room, living room, Mother in-law suite on one of the house, 2 guest bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath and large master suite on the other side. The master features a lovely sitting area by the windows, walk-in closets and spa like bath. An additional flex space off the breakfast room would make a great office and leads to a back deck perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors, crown molding, plantation shutters and many fine details you will find throughout this home. Featuring a 2 car attached garage, a detached 2 car garage and a separate metal building workshop should be all the space needed for family cars or hobbies. Approximately half the acreage is mature pines and half hardwoods and there are 15 producing blueberry bushes! This one of a kind property would be a fabulous family retreat but, also has great potential to develop and subdivide. A Must See!

For open house information, contact Andrea Byer, Byer Realty at 706-557-7760

50 Oaks Landing Drive, Covington, 30016 3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,353 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This Covington one-story home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229

415 Haynes Creek Circle, Oxford, 30054 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | 2,037 Square Feet | Built in 1997

GREAT 3BR/2BA, 2,037 SQFT, RANCH STYLE HOME ON 1.520 ACRE LOT IN MONTICELLO. FOYER ENTRANCE. OVER-SIZED LIVING ROOM W/VAULTED CEILING, TILE FLOORING (THROUGOUT ENTIRE HOUSE), & WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE W/STONE SURROUND. SEPERATE DINING ROOM W/TRAY CEILING & CHAIR RAILING. OPEN, EAT-IN, KITHCEN W/SOLID WOOD, STAINED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST ROOM & BAR. LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM. MASTER ON MIAN W/TRAY CEILING & WALK-IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH W/DUAL SINKS, PRIVATE WATER CLOSET, SPERATE SOAKING TUB & SHOWER. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN W/2-ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ON MAIN W/FULL HALL BATH. 1-CAR DETACHED GARAGE/SHOP. PRIVATE, COMPLETELY FENCED BACKYARD W/PATIO. CALL AGENT FOR A PRIVATE OR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY! WELCOME HOME...

For open house information, contact Robert Reffkin, Compass at 404-668-6621

3725 Sandhill Drive Se, Conyers, 30094 4 Beds 3 Baths | $245,000 | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Wonderful Ranch Home on Full Basement. Spacious and loads of potential. Desired Honey Creek Subdivision. Motivated Seller! This home offers a full finished basement with space to establish mother in law suite. Finished bedroom, living space, and bath. Sunporch. Deck Listing Agent is related to Seller.

For open house information, contact Rose L. Burton, Superior Homes Realty, LLC at 770-964-0600