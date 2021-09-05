House hunt Jackson: See what’s on the market now

(Jackson, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jackson. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

148 Eden, Jackson, 38301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Excellent investment opportunity. Home is occupied with long term tenants, paying $750/month. The home features 4 bedrooms, and 2 baths. If you're looking to begin your investment portfolio, this would make an excellent choice.

119 Holland Ave, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1949

These are investment properties, with tenants currently on a month to month lease. They are being sold as is. Sellers have made repairs as necessary but have not gone through and gutted and remodeled these homes because as stated before, they are occupied. The seller would prefer to sell these homes as a bundle or 3-4 homes per buyer. Must call agent for showing.

129 Clayton St, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great investment property!! 3/1 brick home in the city limits. Clean up needed to bring back to life. Sold AS IS where is. Call Tammy Starks at 731-610-5745.

87 Dairy, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $32,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Was rented at 550 a month. Good Cashflow opportunity

