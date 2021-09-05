On the hunt for a home in Missoula? These houses are on the market

(Missoula, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Missoula. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1624 Hilda Avenue, Missoula, 59801 5 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,702 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Sophistication and charm at its finest, all while being situated on the iconic tree lined street, Hilda Avenue. This 1930's white farmhouse style stunner was born on a large corner lot right across the street from the lively Bonner Park in the University District. This home features, 5 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living room spaces, 2 fireplaces, a gorgeous formal large dining room and the most beautiful, private landscaped backyard. Enjoy a quick walk or bike ride to the University of Montana, the beautiful clark fork river, trail systems or Downtown Missoula. Listed by Leland Reed.

13610 Gordon Drive, Missoula, 59808 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,678 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in the Emerald Estates neighborhood, set on 0.62 acres with beautiful views of the surrounding mountains, sits this new construction home. Featuring 1,678 Sq. Ft. of living space set across a single level, this home includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, complete with a spacious open floor plan connecting the dining area, living room, and kitchen. Interior features include modern fixtures and appliances, vaulted ceilings, as well as a spacious owner's suite with large walk-in closet and bath. The living space easily extends outdoors where a covered patio, attached 2 car garage, and a spacious yard is on display. Just 3 minutes to Frenchtown and 20 minutes to downtown Missoula, this property offers close proximity to amenities and outdoor recreation.

2232 36Th Street, Missoula, 59803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Welcome to 2232 36th St. This wonderful property offers the option of single family &/or multi family living along with favorable RT 2.7 zoning which presents additional development potential. You have a well-cared-for home w/ basement apartment on a 13000+ sq ft lot. (Apt has not been leased for several years, but it certainly could be.) This is a great opportunity for investors or an owner-occupant to lease & supplement income. 1222 sq ft of main level space includes 3 bedrooms & 1.5 bathrooms. Full basement offers 1 bedroom (window doesn't meet current egress code) plus a bonus room & 3/4 bath. Apartment is accessible from main level and/or from a separate outside entrance. Flat, fenced 10,351 sqft lot adjacent to vacated road which adds 2875 sq ft. to the already huge yard.

2316 West Crescent Drive, Missoula, 59803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Incredible views of the valley and surrounding mountain ranges from this stylishly updated home located in the South Hills. With two decks and a beautiful back yard you can begin enjoying this home this summer. This 3 bed, 1.5 bath home has an updated kitchen, bathrooms, newer A/C and hot water heater, etc. A spacious laundry room and attached garage makes your day-to-day life more convenient. To schedule a time to view it, contact Stephanie Dwyer 406-531-3307 or your real estate professional.

