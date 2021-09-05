On the hunt for a home in Daytona Beach? These houses are on the market

(Daytona Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Daytona Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

131 Dottie Avenue, Daytona Beach, 32118 2 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beachside Pool Oasis Move in Ready! Just steps to the Beach! This freshly painted home offers tons of natural light and tile floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new dishwasher and microwave. The oversized master bedroom offers endless opportunities for a tranquil retreat. Escape to the gorgeous resort style salt water pool with maintenance free oversized deck. Brand new pool pump and all new pavers out back as well as extra storage available in the new shed. Screened in lanai offers shade while you get to enjoy the view. Meticulously maintained home and yard with dual zoned sprinkler and timer system. New solar system with battery backup and utility bills available for reference. Oversized one car garage, with new electric opener, offers tons of space as well

For open house information, contact Amy Kolis, Adams, Cameron & Co., Realtors at 386-677-7966

73 Marvin Road, Ormond Beach, 32176 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,613 Square Feet | Built in 1959

If beachside living is where you want to be, then you have to come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath concrete block home in a highly sought after area of Ormond Beach. From the original hardwood floors, to the gorgeous back deck with firepit and sunshade, this home has it all! This home has been meticulously maintained and will impress even the pickiest of buyers. The fenced in backyard is perfect for children or pets. There's also plenty of room for your flower and vegetable garden. Being only one block from the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean, it will literally only take you a few steps to go walk the beach and enjoy the beautiful sunrises or sunsets. All with NO HOA!!! Water heater is 2011 and the roof is 2006. If you blink, this house will be gone!

For open house information, contact Bryan Morford, Realty Pros Assured at 386-767-7653

5887 Azalea Street, Port Orange, 32127 2 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,033 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Updated and immaculate 2/2 with huge bonus room for entertaining. This price includes the lot next door for all your storage needs! Look at how much yard you get for the price. Life proof laminate throughout the home. A/C is only two years young. Wood and laminate floor. Newer duct work.Close to everything Port Orange has to offer.

For open house information, contact Erik Michels, RE/MAX Signature at 386-236-0769

1051 W Samms Avenue, Port Orange, 32129 3 Beds 3 Baths | $202,080 | Single Family Attached | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This solid single family attached home (house connected to another house, with private yard) is spacious and versatile. Quietly tucked away on a no-through traffic street, this centrally located duplex half is conveniently close to shopping, the beach (8 mins away), Reed Canal Park, and Sugar Mill Gardens. Tiled kitchen has an open floor plan with breakfast bar and natural lighting; beautiful vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the rest of the home; and french doors leading out to a covered back patio. It features a 1 car garage, gorgeous yard and includes washer dryer hook up. It was last used as a rental property; needs a good once over, and does not show well because it is dirty. Vacant and easy to show. Priced to move quickly.

For open house information, contact Jeanne Fish, DLP Realty at 800-350-8061