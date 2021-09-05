CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph-curious? These homes are on the market

St Joseph Dispatch
(Saint Joseph, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Saint Joseph. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4503 W Haverill Drive, St Joseph, 64506

3 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | 1,442 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Quiet established neighborhood in St. Joseph. Large corner lot with sprinkler system. House has main floor living at it's best. Main suite with attached bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom. Lower level features a large recreation room and half bathroom. Also abundance of storage. Oversized 2 car garage with plenty of room for a work area. Washer and dryer hookups in the basement and also in the garage. Convenient to local shopping while maintaining quiet living at its finest. This one will not last long!

1914 S 33Rd Street, St Joseph, 64507

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Large Ranch, great neighborhood, 2 car garage, 3 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. All completely updated in 2015

510 W Market Street, Savannah, 64485

4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | 5,300 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This 4 bed 2 bath brick home has LOTS to offer! Character is not a problem with this one! Stretching from the gorgeous original brick, convenient oak trim pocket doors, built in shelving and plenty of windows to let the natural light flow into the home. Not to mention the spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets to fit all your storage needs as well as the 30' x 40' All Brick Garage with Additional Living Space. The possibilities are endless!

109 N 15Th Street, St Joseph, 64501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 1867

This beautiful Victorian Home is a must see! 3 bedrooms and 1 and 1/2 baths. Located in the Historic District with great neighbors. Here are some highlights of the home. Recessed lighting, plantation shutters, new exterior paint, custom cabinetry, the amazing floors were redone by Sam Church, chandeliers, stained glass windows, and so much detail you need to see it all to appreciate it. Property being sold as is, all measurements are approximate.

