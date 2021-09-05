CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Shmurda Tries Fighting Fans After Water Bottle Thrown at Him

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby Shmurda almost came to blows with a fan this weekend -- but it wasn't unprovoked ... the guy had an object hurled at him, and then went after the suspected assailant. The recently prison-sprung rapper was caught on video Saturday night at the Made in America Festival in Philly ... where he's said to have made appearances throughout, but stopped short of performing himself that night. He is, however, scheduled to go Sunday.

