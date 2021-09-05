Albany-curious? These homes are on the market

(Albany, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albany will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8898 Delta Pine Road, Baconton, 31716 4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | 2,714 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Almost 6 acres of private country living! Stocked pond and creek in the back of the property. Covered front porch and screened in back porch. Inviting foyer living room with laminate floors, lots of windows for natural light, french doors leading outside -- office space/playroom -- Kitchen designed with farmhouse flair: vinyl plank flooring, natural lighting, wood plank walls, plenty of cabinets, breakfast nook and 2 pantries -- 1 full bathroom downstairs with tiled walk in shower -- Master bedroom is upstairs and has attached bathroom with wood paneled walls keeping that rustic, country feel -- bedrooms 2,3,4 are spacious and ample closet space, sharing the hall bathroom -- Enjoy the pond view from the screened porch -- wired workshop -- close to Baconton Charter School -- Ready for you to call it home!

1716 S Madison Street, Albany, 31701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $23,400 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Investment opportunity available this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room and kitchen open to dining area. Work is needed to ready this home foundation/structural and fascia boards repairs, fire damage in kitchen. Bring your contractor and see the potential. Buyer to complete due diligence prior to offer, sold as is no inspection contingency

206 Moore Ave, Albany, 31705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1961

>>>>>>> MAKE AN OFFER!!!! <<<<<<<<<< OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This home has GREAT rental potential! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a CARPORT!!! This home is in need of some updating, but has great rental potential! SOLD AS-IS. CASH PRICE IS $29,900 //// OWNER FINANCING PRICE IS $59,900 (Must apply and qualify -minimum $5,000 Down payment, 10% interest rate with balloon note due within 5 years. The applicant has to show 3 times the costs of the monthly note payment amount.). Contact your realtor to view home and apply!

2708 Davenport Drive, Albany, 31721 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful home in Doublegate III with in ground large pool. Fabulous yard with so much privacy. This home has a deck and screen porch that over look this beautiful pool and yard. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with great kitchen and den with vaulted ceiling. The den is large with fireplace and the high ceiling makes the room feel so spacious. The dining room is open to the den area. This is a split bedroom design and has a lovely primary bedroom with two closets and a large bath with tub and separate shower. Lots of hardwood floors and some carpet in the bedrooms. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious with great storage. The screen porch has storage for the pool supplies and the double garage has a large storage room.

