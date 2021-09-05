CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany-curious? These homes are on the market

Albany News Flash
 4 days ago

(Albany, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Albany will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9B9y_0bnMefAS00

8898 Delta Pine Road, Baconton, 31716

4 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | 2,714 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Almost 6 acres of private country living! Stocked pond and creek in the back of the property. Covered front porch and screened in back porch. Inviting foyer living room with laminate floors, lots of windows for natural light, french doors leading outside -- office space/playroom -- Kitchen designed with farmhouse flair: vinyl plank flooring, natural lighting, wood plank walls, plenty of cabinets, breakfast nook and 2 pantries -- 1 full bathroom downstairs with tiled walk in shower -- Master bedroom is upstairs and has attached bathroom with wood paneled walls keeping that rustic, country feel -- bedrooms 2,3,4 are spacious and ample closet space, sharing the hall bathroom -- Enjoy the pond view from the screened porch -- wired workshop -- close to Baconton Charter School -- Ready for you to call it home!

For open house information, contact Cindy G Martins, RE/MAX OF ALBANY at 229-434-1600

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-146598)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKR2E_0bnMefAS00

1716 S Madison Street, Albany, 31701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $23,400 | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Investment opportunity available this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, living room and kitchen open to dining area. Work is needed to ready this home foundation/structural and fascia boards repairs, fire damage in kitchen. Bring your contractor and see the potential. Buyer to complete due diligence prior to offer, sold as is no inspection contingency

For open house information, contact April Feeser, RealHome Services & Solutions at 888-876-3372

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9040754)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iy8Cs_0bnMefAS00

206 Moore Ave, Albany, 31705

3 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1961

>>>>>>> MAKE AN OFFER!!!! <<<<<<<<<< OWNER FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! This home has GREAT rental potential! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a CARPORT!!! This home is in need of some updating, but has great rental potential! SOLD AS-IS. CASH PRICE IS $29,900 //// OWNER FINANCING PRICE IS $59,900 (Must apply and qualify -minimum $5,000 Down payment, 10% interest rate with balloon note due within 5 years. The applicant has to show 3 times the costs of the monthly note payment amount.). Contact your realtor to view home and apply!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team, ERA ALL IN ONE REALTY at 229-888-6653

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-147150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb4yC_0bnMefAS00

2708 Davenport Drive, Albany, 31721

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful home in Doublegate III with in ground large pool. Fabulous yard with so much privacy. This home has a deck and screen porch that over look this beautiful pool and yard. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with great kitchen and den with vaulted ceiling. The den is large with fireplace and the high ceiling makes the room feel so spacious. The dining room is open to the den area. This is a split bedroom design and has a lovely primary bedroom with two closets and a large bath with tub and separate shower. Lots of hardwood floors and some carpet in the bedrooms. The additional 3 bedrooms are spacious with great storage. The screen porch has storage for the pool supplies and the double garage has a large storage room.

For open house information, contact Linda C. Turpin, RE/MAX OF ALBANY at 229-434-1600

Copyright © 2021 Albany Board of Realtors and Southwest Georgia MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSGA-148308)

See more property details

