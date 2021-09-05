Top homes for sale in Scranton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Scranton, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Scranton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuKKK_0bnMeeHj00

Rr 114 Washington Streer, West Pittston, 18643

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 1910

3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath on secluded street. 2nd floor needs some finish work.

For open house information, contact John Peitler DIVERSIFIED RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL SERVICES INC

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11012312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D79cc_0bnMeeHj00

1012 Tripp St, Scranton, 18508

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Listed by Ruddy Realty (570) 282-4463, Lori Francis (570) 885-3491: Property is an estate, being sold AS~IS, spacious 3 bedroom with 1 1/2 baths, off- street parking and enclosed heated back porch. The property will not be cleaned out and utilities will NOT be turned on. Check with financing in regards to utilities prior to placing offer. All measurements approximate.

For open house information, contact Lori Francis, Ruddy Realty at 570-282-4463

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-2146)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oykev_0bnMeeHj00

432 St Frances Cabrini Ave, Scranton, 18504

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,795 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, SHERYL A MURPHY (570) 840-4564: Well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in West Scranton. Enjoy the large yard, off street parking and 3 porches. Back porch has beautiful city views, imagine 4th of July viewing! Large kitchen with laundry room. Basement partially finished with 1/2 bath. Basement easily finished for additional living space, home gym or workout room.

For open house information, contact SHERYL A MURPHY, CLASSIC PROPERTIES at 570-587-7000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-3560)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvew6_0bnMeeHj00

722 W Lackawanna Ave Rear, Blakely, 18447

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,497 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Listed by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties (570) 585-1500, TRISH CONWAY (570) 470-7293: Home consist of newer kitchen/full bathroom (remodeled approximately 4 years ago), newer roof, new carpeting through out. First floor laundry area/half bathroom. All appliances included. Private yard with plenty of off street parking. Basement is considered a stand up crawl space.

For open house information, contact TRISH CONWAY, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Preferred Properties at 570-585-1500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Scranton Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBRPA-21-3551)

