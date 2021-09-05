Charleston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Charleston, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charleston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

427 21St Street, Dunbar, 25064 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wow! Wonderful 1 story, 2 bedroom on double corner lot with fenced in yard. Immaculate with hardwood floors, freshly painted with 2 car garage, with apartment above with spacious rooms. Freshly painted sun porch, 2 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, all adds up to a must see.

130 Corbina Lane, South Charleston, 25309 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming old school house over 100 yrs old with some updates - newer floors, faucets, some kitchen cabinets, etc. May not be able to go Gov. loan - cash or conventional probably. Nice private area. Being sold "AS IS"

1615 King Street, South Charleston, 25303 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | 834 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute and updated, this one story ranch features a remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint scheme, and a stackable washer & dryer. This lovely home has a fully fenced in yard, oversized storage bldg and a garage roof top patio area.

223 South Street, South Charleston, 25303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in None

This home feels like a retreat - it's like living in a tree house! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features large walk in closets and tons of storage. Perfect for entertaining with multiple decks and wetbar. The 4 decks include 2 off of the master bedroom. Walking distance to Joplin Park and close to the interstate and schools.

