Charleston, WV

Charleston-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 4 days ago

(Charleston, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charleston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVXgq_0bnMedP000

427 21St Street, Dunbar, 25064

2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Wow! Wonderful 1 story, 2 bedroom on double corner lot with fenced in yard. Immaculate with hardwood floors, freshly painted with 2 car garage, with apartment above with spacious rooms. Freshly painted sun porch, 2 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, all adds up to a must see.

For open house information, contact Mary Anderson, Berkshire Hathaway HS GER at 304-346-0300

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249140)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kLN2w_0bnMedP000

130 Corbina Lane, South Charleston, 25309

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming old school house over 100 yrs old with some updates - newer floors, faucets, some kitchen cabinets, etc. May not be able to go Gov. loan - cash or conventional probably. Nice private area. Being sold "AS IS"

For open house information, contact Melissa Milam, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-247358)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cz4aY_0bnMedP000

1615 King Street, South Charleston, 25303

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,900 | 834 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Cute and updated, this one story ranch features a remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint scheme, and a stackable washer & dryer. This lovely home has a fully fenced in yard, oversized storage bldg and a garage roof top patio area.

For open house information, contact Traci Thomas Wells, RE/MAX Clarity at 304-767-3434

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-248377)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQm5w_0bnMedP000

223 South Street, South Charleston, 25303

4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in None

This home feels like a retreat - it's like living in a tree house! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features large walk in closets and tons of storage. Perfect for entertaining with multiple decks and wetbar. The 4 decks include 2 off of the master bedroom. Walking distance to Joplin Park and close to the interstate and schools.

For open house information, contact Michelle Loehr, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Central at 304-201-7653

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-247596)

See more property details

