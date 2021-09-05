Check out these Florence homes on the market

(Florence, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Florence. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1550 Lake Keowee Lane, Florence, 29501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $377,490 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is the Caroline II floor plan, under contract, information for comps only.

For open house information, contact Mary Fuller, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates at 843-667-1100

3805 Bobcat Trail, Timmonsville, 29161 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Thurmond plan; a new line of Essential Homes by Hurricane builders. Energy efficient, smart homes featuring granite countertops, bluetooth speakers, CLARE automated systems capable, tankless (gas) water heater, stainless steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and Electric car hookups in the garage. Natural gas available; with city water, sewer, and trash pickup. Fresh sod and sprinkler system. Call your local agent to make this Essential home yours today!! *This home can be built on another lot with from scratch with your own color and selection choices*

For open house information, contact Hunter Lowe, Weichert Realtors- The Freedom Group at 843-673-9181

1752 Partridge Circle, Florence, 29505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Are you ready for game night with family and friends? How about hanging out in your MAN CAVE for the football game? Cookout and POOL party? Maybe just enjoying your morning coffee on the SCREENED IN PORCH? This house offers it ALL!!! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a BONUS ROOM, in the picture perfect setting of Huntington Subdivision. Inside you will find large bedrooms, 2 family rooms, a dining room with beautiful glass doors, a spacious kitchen, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage! Outside you'll fall in love with the established landscaping, the screened in porch and deck, fenced in yard with above ground pool, and did I mention the MAN CAVE. The 2 car garage is insulated with it's own split HVAC unit. There is a full kitchen and a TV station for entertaining, and of course, more storage. Come take a look today! This home is move in ready and just in time for some football parties and holiday celebrations.

For open house information, contact Barry Hulsey, Weichert Realtors- The Freedom Group at 843-673-9181

3136 Greystone Drive, Florence, 29501 3 Beds 4 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new construction by Hopkins Builders in desirable Summergate Subdivision. Home features a large great room overlooking the well appointed kitchen. Marble countertops, beautiful white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master suite with full bath featuring tiled shower and seperate bath tub. Walk in closet with built in shelving. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a large bonus which could be a 4th bedroom. Laundry room is just off the kitchen and has a side entry door for easy access. Act quickly, this home will not last long! Pictures are not of the actual home, but of the same plan built previously.

For open house information, contact Gary Dauksch, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates at 843-667-1100