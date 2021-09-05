House hunt Jacksonville: See what’s on the market now

(Jacksonville, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

512 Shelmore Lane, Jacksonville, 28540 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Seeking a spacious like new home close to bases, schools, and shopping? This gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 home includes great features such as a formal dining room and entry, a family room, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, all major appliances included, plantation blinds, wood & vinyl flooring throughout the first floor, a bonus room on the second floor with a built-in shelving unit, 3 nice sized guest bedrooms, and a huge master bedroom featuring two walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks with plenty of storage, a soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The property sits on a large fenced-in .56 acre lot in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Moss Creek. We offer virtual and in-person home tours. Move fast! Call today to secure your home tour. This home will not last long.**Some images have been digitally enhanced**

323 Jasmine Lane, Jacksonville, 28546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Here's an exceptional 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home sitting on 1.47 acres. The home has a great open and split floor plan. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances, ample cabinet space, and an island. The home has been meticulously maintained and best of all...NO CITY TAXES. The backyard is fully fenced, has a covered patio, and the property is very private with no neighbors to the rear of the home. The community offers a boat ramp and a dock right down the road form the property. Come see this one today!

1604 Hargett Street, Jacksonville, 28540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 2008

One word, WOW!!! This totally updated 3 bed 2 bath beauty is nestled in the heart of Jacksonville! This amazing home features an open floor plan with elevated 9' ceilings throughout, freshly refinished kitchen cabinetry and countertops, sleek new stainless steel appliances, stylish LVP flooring, plush new carpet, fresh paint, as well as new lighting/plumbing fixtures and much more! The master suite features a large walk-in-closet and a roomy master bath with a premium height dual sink vanity! Plus, this home has an attached double car garage and a back patio that looks out to a spacious backyard! This one is move in ready and priced to sell! Set up your own private showing today!

303 Raintree Road, Jacksonville, 28540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This beautifully maintained home is just over 1400 sq ft and located just out of city limits but still conveniently located to tons of shopping and restaurants! The home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus a family room and a 2nd living area that could be used as a kids play room / office or a formal sitting area. Did I mention the large fenced in backyard is just perfect! Call today to schedule a showing of this amazing home before its gone!

