Take a look at these homes on the Lafayette market now

(Lafayette, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lafayette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1124 Hornbeam Circle West, Lafayette, 47905 3 Beds 3 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,658 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Nice move in ready 3 bed 2 and a half bath, plus a loft in centrally located Weston Woods subdivision. The home features a newer roof, siding, windows and kitchen appliances all replaced in 2018. You will enjoy the heated sunroom off the kitchen and full fenced back yard as well as the convenience of a main floor master bedroom.

2311 Carmel Drive, West Lafayette, 47906 4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 1965

In the mood for a mid-century modern gem? Here's your chance! Where to start? The kitchen is a cooks dream! Lots of countertops, cabinets and a pantry. Solid surface counter tops. Gas cooktop will be replaced with a brand new model. Kitchen has a comfortable eating area, but also room enough for an office area. That would leave all four bedrooms available for whatever you desire. Huge living room with a cozy Bedford limestone gas log fireplace. The dining room has very cool Japanese style sliding doors to separate it from the living room. Amazing four season room leads to the beautifully landscaped backyard. Irrigation system! Minutes to schools, shopping and Purdue. Extremely peaceful street. Partial basement too! Don't miss it!

2712 Speedwell, Lafayette, 47909 3 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,974 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Almost 2000 sq feet home that backs up to a tree line. Entry way leads to a formal dining room, great room with fireplace. Sunroom off of breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus a loft. Quality solid wood doors and frames. Master suite has double sinks and large walk in closet. Another full bath and the laundry room conveniently located upstairs. New water heater in 2020. Outside trim replaced and painted. Close to bus route

10328 E 350 S, Lafayette, 47905 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful 2 acre lot with updated ranch home! This home is like new with current updates such as flooring, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and roof. You will fall in love with this well maintained ranch home that offers an open floor plan, master suite, walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, and attached garage. Enjoy the privacy of 2 acres and its gorgeous landscaping! Please see agent remarks possession not to be until Nov 1st or after.

