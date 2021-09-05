Check out these Johnson City homes on the market

(Johnson City, TN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Johnson City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2756 Bob Little Road, Elizabethton, 37643 3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Come check out this contemporary style house, in a peaceful country setting, yet not far from downtown! This home offers the privacy you have been looking for with mature trees growing all around. Entering into the home you will find everything on the main level. Great room with cathedral ceiling welcomes you into your kitchen/dining room area with plenty of cabinetry. 3 spacious bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. A study or den is right off the dining room. The sunroom is perfect for entertaining and it goes right out unto your wrap around porch. A good size laundry room completes your living area. The backyard offers quiet, relaxing nights. Utility building for outdoor storage. This home has been well-maintained and won't last long! Buyers/Buyers agent to verify all information. Property is being sold as-is, where-is.

1407 East Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, 37601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Don't miss this completely remodeled 3BR, 2 BA home in the heart of Johnson City! This home has been taken down to the studs and built back up! With so many updates, it's easier to list what hasn't been replaced... the foundation. From stunning new flooring and cabinetry to all new appliances- this home is a clean, high quality remodel ready for your personal touch! The open floor plan allows for excellent space to entertain or gather, or you could take it outside to your newly built back deck during the warm summer days! The previous owner took great care in breathing new life into this property, from insulation, sheetrock, electrical, and plumbing- to the new roof, gutters, vinyl siding, and hot water heater!With so much new- this home is only needs now is a new owner- so don't miss your chance to check out this stunning new remodel!

605 Spring Hill Road, Johnson City, 37604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location, Location, Location!! Conveniently located in the heart of Johnson City within minutes of high school, shopping, restaurants. Many updates. One level living with additional finished room downstairs that has separate driveway and entrance. Fenced in back yard makes the perfect setting for pets. Once you step in this house you will feel the relaxing setting that flows perfectly for entertaining friends. Hard wood floors flow throughout the house. Master bedroom has half bath. Gas Heat and hot water heater. Bright Ridge high speed fiber internet, Charter Internet/Cable, available. Buyers Agent and Buyer to verify information.

342 Sliger Road, Jonesborough, 37659 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Quaint, well taken care of home, in a wooded country setting. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room with fireplace, eat in kitchen. All information gathered from owner and Washington Co. records, deemed reliable, and must be verified by Buyer/Buyer's Rep.

