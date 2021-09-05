CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

House hunt Valdosta: See what’s on the market now

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
 4 days ago

(Valdosta, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Valdosta will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1700 Clover Drive, Valdosta, 31602

3 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This home is available as a personal residence or an investment. Currently rented for $600 month to month. No interior measurements have been taken.

For open house information, contact Aija Shrader, REAL LIVING REALTY ADVISORS at 229-333-4622

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

2831 Kirkwood Circle, Valdosta, 31602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,335 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Currently undergoing renovations, new floors, new roof, new AC! Numerous other upgrades. Perfect starter home or investment property with tons of rental potential. Conveniently located within minutes of VSU, South Georgia Medical Center, and a quick drive to Moody AFB. Work to be completed by end of September.

For open house information, contact Samuel Straka, COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER REAL E at 229-244-3535

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

1509 Hickory, Valdosta, 31602

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,659 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This property has lots of possibilities if rezoned. Could possibly be a physical therapy pool or maybe a senior citizen pool. The old Tiny Bubbles changed the house to have a desk in the kitchen area. The dining room was used as a showroom for sales. The carport was closed in for a party room with a projector and movie screen. Two guest bedrooms were turned into changing rooms with 5 stalls in each room. The master bedroom was used as an office and has a full bath. The pool is a 20x40 glass covered with rolling windows. There is a double entry(one at each end) and two swim outs with bubblers. There are anchors in place for a wheelchair lift. The pool was a salt water pool but has been converted to a chemical and can easily be converted back. The pool deck has a restroom with toilet and sink and an extra room next to the restroom that could be a shower and already has a center drain.

For open house information, contact Stacy Touchton, THE HERNDON COMPANY at 229-244-1992

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

3932 Wilkerson Road (Private Airport), Valdosta, 31606

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,900,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Every pilot's dream: 7GA2, a federally registered airport, sits on 52 ac. with endless potential. Being within 200 air-miles from major airports (TLH, JAX, MCO, and ATL) and just 3.5 miles from VLD for fuel and IFR support when the weather changes, 7GA2 makes a great central location for travel, charter service, or the commuting pilot. A 60x40 hangar sits just off the north side of the runway and has a full apartment space inside. The 52 ac. spread leaves options galore. Want to start an air-park? We have the space. Want to expand hangar facilities? We have the space for that too. Already onsite, a 2BR/2BA main house features granite counter tops, a gas stove, outdoor kitchen area and in-ground pool. The spacious screened in porch overlooks the stocked 9 acre pond. A 1BR/1BA MIL suite is nestled just behind the main house & has a full kitchen of its own. airnav.com/airport/7GA2

For open house information, contact Scott & Satrina Plyler, Southern Classic Realtors at 678-635-8877

Copyright © 2021 South Georgia MLS (Valdosta). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

