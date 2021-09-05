Check out these homes for sale in Terre Haute now

(Terre Haute, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Terre Haute will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

700 Gilchrist, Terre Haute, 47802 3 Beds 5 Baths | $319,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,198 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Peaceful park-like front yard welcomes you to this very nice spacious 4,198 sq ft home in Allendale Subdivision. This 3 bedroom home has 3 full baths and 2 half baths, large formal dining room with double sided fireplace, library, very nice kitchen with an island and cabinetry featuring roll-out shelves, large 44 x 27 game room with fire place that includes a pool table, half bath, and patio doors leading to large 40 x 30 patio making this whole area great for entertaining. New ceramic plank flooring, new paint, newer carpet.

5950 W Darwin Ferry Drive, Terre Haute, 47802 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,142 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Newly updated 4-bed, 2-bath home on 15 acres! This home has so much to offer in a peaceful, country setting. The 2-story foyer opens to the living room with a gas-insert fireplace with new mantle and sconce lighting. The dining area features patio doors and opens directly into the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliance, new butcher-block counters on the island and glass backsplash. 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level include the master suite with new bathroom fixtures. The 2nd level feature 2 extra-large bedrooms with new paint and carpet. The laundry room is also available on the main with outdoor access. The 32x52 walkout basement offers storage solutions along with the brand-new outbuilding. New paint and flooring throughout.

3233 N 23Rd Street, Terre Haute, 47804 4 Beds 3 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has so much to offer! This home sits on 3 lots and the huge yard is fully fenced with a locking gate for extra security. Dishwasher included. Other appliances negotiable. The addition on the back is currently set up as a salon but could be converted back into living space. Home is currently on well water, but city water is available. Roof new in 2015 or 2016. Remodeled in 2018: new HVAC, new sinks and toilets, plumbing redone, new well pump, electric garage door added, 30x15 addition on back renovated and half bath installed.

328 S Warren Street, Shelburn, 47879 3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1970

LARGE LOT .58 OF AN ACRE! Three bedroom bath and half ranch style home. Nice covered deck on back.....has a large pole barn garage....needs some work but won't take much.....conventional financing only!

