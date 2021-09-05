Check out these homes on the San Angelo market now

(San Angelo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in San Angelo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

517 W 33Rd St, San Angelo, 76903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | 1,367 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Nice New Construction on a large lot, you might be on time to choose your colors, laminate wood floors, tile in bathrooms, granite counter tops

521 Mimosa Dr, San Angelo, 76903 3 Beds 2 Baths | $178,000 | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Super Nice 3/2 on a Quiet Street walking distance from Lincoln Jr High.

9125 Paradise Lane, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If you're looking for a spacious home with an abundance of storage and privacy, this is it! Built on 5 acres with a horse shed and multiple types of storage buildings, there is endless opportunity for both storage and space for entertaining. As you drive into the extended driveway you are greeted by a huge front yard. Park in the 2 car covered carport attached to the home, or in any of the extra parking spaces available. From the main entryway you step into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen combination. Octagonal ceilings make the room feel spacious and luxurious. The master bathroom has a large accessible shower.

205 Glenna Dr, San Angelo, 76901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 1,513 Square Feet | Built in 1973

It's good to be home. This house features a beautiful updated kitchen to include granite counter tops, soft close cabinetry, built in double oven, cooktop and microwave. New CH/CA in 2021. New roof in 2020 and new exterior paint in 2020. Bathrooms have been updated, master bedroom has new wood flooring as well as triple pane windows throughout entire home.. The back yard is perfect for entertaining and boasts a wonderful covered patio,14x11 pergola covered deck, and additional 10x20 wooden deck. There is also an insulated 10x12 workshop with plenty of room/storage for your tools. Both the front and back yard are landscaped., Get your buyers in quick.

