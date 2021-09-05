Check out these homes on the Fairfield market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Fairfield, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCszn_0bnMeSdt00

1118 Sterling Street, Vallejo, 94591

5 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,516 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful and Spacious Home in Hunter Ranch community is up for a grab. This 5beds/3baths, 3cars garage home has been well taken care by a loving family in the last 7years. Owners have put in $30K upgrades such as: landscaped & paved backyard, tiered raised bed garden, tile flooring in all bathrooms, window blinds, custom closet organizer, new fence on one side of the house, Ring door bell, Wifi nest smoke & carbon monoxide detector, Ring wireless solar powered 1080p security cameras, LED lights in all light fixtures, chandeliers at formal entry and dining area, built in entertainment center, epoxy garage floor with cabinets, sprinkler systems can be controlled by Wifi on mobile app as well as the thermostats. The house is continently located near parks, trails, school, public transportation, shopping centers and restaurants. Must See To Appreciates!

For open house information, contact Lily Le, 999 Investments, Inc at 949-678-0681

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21150953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzZRr_0bnMeSdt00

75 Calle Chapala, Vacaville, 95687

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,500 | Mobile Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 2008

WOW! Don't miss the opportunity to own this lovely 2008 manufactured home in El Matador Mobile Home Park. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice sized great room and a light & bright spacious kitchen. A open floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit. The primary bedroom is expanded with a sitting area, too. The outside space is perfect for entertaining with deck space, patio space, a small lawn area, garden area plus a nice shed for storage. Easy access to I-80 and Travis AFB.

For open house information, contact Sandy Stewart, Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway Realty at 707-864-0205

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321084502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEUMl_0bnMeSdt00

444 Mountain Meadows Dr, Fairfield, 94534

4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,303 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gauri Kohli - 925-216-9624 - NEW REDUCED PRICE! Beautiful & spacious 2 story home in desirable Oak Highlands at the Ranch facing the rolling hills. Amazing floor plan w/ 4 large bedrooms 3 full baths and over 3,300 square feet with soaring high ceilings & a 3 car garage! One bedroom & full bath downstairs. Formal living/dining room plus separate family room with gas fireplace for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, a large island, and separate nook area with a butler's pantry and walk in pantry. Open floor plan, kitchen family room combo. Upstairs a grand master suite w/ walk in closet with an attached private retreat/office/gym area to relax & gaze out the window. Also, an en-suite master bath with double sinks and a soaking tub and separate shower. Upstairs has 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath. Low maintenance large patio w/ views in the backyard & a greenhouse/shed. No rear neighbor!Convenient access to all major highways. Location, location, location!

For open house information, contact Gauri Kohli, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40960848)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r7eXX_0bnMeSdt00

2133 Portola Court, Fairfield, 94534

4 Beds 2 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,738 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Honey-Stop the car! Welcome home to this charming rancher in Fairfield's West side. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a lovely open floorpan living, dining and kitchen space. Updates throughout home include newer paint, roof, windows, flooring, lighting, bathrooms and kitchen, concrete work in front and back yards, newer retaining wall and landscaping. This home is clean and ready for it's new owners. Conveniently located near schools, major thoroughfares and freeways, shopping and amenities.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Corvello, Coldwell Banker Kappel Gateway Realty at 707-864-0205

Copyright © 2021 Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAREISCA-321080996)

See more property details

Comments / 0

