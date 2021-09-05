On the hunt for a home in Chico? These houses are on the market

(Chico, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Chico will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

12 Alameda Park Circle, Chico, 95928 3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Townhouse | 1,703 Square Feet | Built in 1981

California Park! Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Chico, this home stretches over 1700 sq. ft making it bigger than most homes in this price range. Greeted by soaring ceilings, the warm and inviting living space offers cherry wood flooring, a center fireplace surrounded by unique stone, built-in cabinetry and lots of windows highlighting the backyard. Every chef will be impressed with this open kitchen. It’s equipped with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, wood cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances, farm style sink, electric range, large pantry and a breakfast bar. Don’t miss the nicely sized office space where you can quietly get work done from home or make it a workout room. The choice is yours! Kick off your shoes in the light and bright master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and en suite bath with travertine and glass tiles, walk-in shower and an elegant vanity. Other amenities include ceiling fans throughout, 2 car garage, large front porch, a half bath downstairs and much more! The private backyard makes for the perfect place to hang out and spend time with loved ones. It offers a deck, large trees, pavers, and plenty of room to let your furry friend run. Situated in a desirable neighborhood that offers private lakes, biking & walking paths and places to picnic, you won’t want to miss out on this rare opportunity!

235 Via De La Cruz Way, Chico, 95973 4 Beds 3 Baths | $668,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,018 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Your own private get away! Designed to enjoy the beautiful canyon views this home features a wraparound deck that allows you to catch every angle. As soon as you step foot you will notice the beautiful wood flooring, windows that highlight the outdoors and soaring ceilings that make it feel bright and airy. Open to the kitchen, the family room features a wood burning fireplace surrounded by unique tile that is perfect for the frosty winter nights. Fit for any chef, the kitchen is equipped with a center island with a large eating area attached, updated appliances, walk in pantry, ample amount of counter space and beautiful wood cabinetry. The large master bedroom will make you never want to leave with its sliding glass doors leading you to the deck and an en-suite master bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and tile flooring. Above the garage, separate from the main 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, a large loft area awaits you with its own private balcony and a full bathroom. Other amenities include ceiling fans throughout, recessed lighting, separate living and family areas and much more! Sitting on 45 acres and stretching over 3,000 sq. ft, this retreat is the perfect place to enjoy life.

3 Sierra Lakeside Lane, Chico, 95928 2 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Condominium | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Sierra Lakeside condo in the desirable California Park neighborhood. This 55+ senior community is perfect for those who love to travel and don't want the responsibility of managing a large property. Or perhaps those who are simply interested in downsizing. The home owners association maintains the landscaping, common areas, roof and more. Residents enjoy the walking paths that lead to the lake. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a large living room with gas fireplace, separate dining area and breakfast nook. Master bedroom with extra closet space. Indoor laundry. Dual pane windows. Enclosed front patio. Garage and carport. The interior was recently painted and new flooring was installed in the kitchen.

3528 Hicks Lane, Chico, 95973 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 1980

///Look and this great property that has multi-use potential Residential or Commercial possible, the gently lived in Home is for sale for the first time in many years, it features 3 beds, 2 baths, the garage was professionally converted to an office that has been used for that purpose for many years, other features include a custom built-in swimming pool, fenced back yard around the pool, in addition to the fenced back yard there is also a concrete parking area that you can park your RV, trailers, boat or whatever you fit back there. Don't overlook the massive amount of outdoor storage in enclosed sheds don't forget to check out the virtual tour and drone footage.///

