Take a look at these homes on the Merced market now

(Merced, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Merced than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

787 Heitz Way, Merced, 95348 4 Beds 3 Baths | $406,900 | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in None

The McKinley has everything and more! The entry of this home leads to the expansive open concept great room, kitchen and dining room. The spacious island and gorgeous quartz countertops in the kitchen make this home and entertainers dream! Head upstairs where you will find three generous bedrooms along with a full bath and upstairs laundry. Just past these bedrooms, walk into a stunning main suite featuring an attached bath with walk in shower and a large walk in closet.

1990 W Ashwood Drive, Merced, 95340 3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,346 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Great Location!!! This property offers; 4Bedrooms 1Bathroom, Livingroom, Dinning room, Tile throughout the house updated kitchen with tile counters, newer gas stove and built in Microwave, Updated tub in Bathroom, Newer AC unit, one car attached garage, Large backyard with a nice cover patio and storage, walking distance to schools and shopping, Prepare to be impressed!

2317 Mariner Way, Merced, 95340 4 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This spacious home with 2,331 sg ft located at 2317 Mariner Way in Northern Merced boasts of its warm and cozy feeling as soon as you walk through the entry way. This home has all new flooring downstairs, an updated kitchen and 3 out 4 bedrooms all have walk in closets. The beautiful low maintenance backyard has a colorful garden along with a peach tree and an open patio to relax after a long day. This home won't last! Call us today to set an appointment.

2584 Lobo Avenue, Merced, 95348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Looking for a home with RV parking for the price under 250k? If so, this must be the one you been looking for. This home is absolutely adorable and well taken care of. Home has a beautiful landscape and is ready to move in. Home has fresh new paint. It's perfect for a first home buyer or for an investor. Call your favorite Realtor today to setup for a private showing!

