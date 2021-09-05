House hunt Bowling Green: See what’s on the market now

(Bowling Green, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bowling Green will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

268 Press Clark Road, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 2008

JUST LISTED! Located at 268 Press Clark Road, Morgantown, Kentucky, just minutes from Interstate 165, this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is open concept floorplan with spacious rooms, attached two car garage, and large covered front porch. 2.67 acre lot has sweeping lawn space as well as mature shade. The guys are sure to love the 3,000 square foot, fully insulated shop, complete with office space and bathroom. The home, garage, and shop are all heated with natural gas heat. This property has a lot to offer and is priced to sell. Call for additional information, or to schedule a showing.

741 Hallview Rd, Bowling Green, 42101 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Serene riverfront property with over 6 acres, ready for you to make it your own! This one has so much potential with a loft, expansive back deck/porch overlooking the 440+ feet of river frontage, stone fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Property is being sold as-is. Schedule your showing today.

594 Northridge Drive, Bowling Green, 42101 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction 4 bed / 2 bath home in Northridge Subdivision. This home is currently under construction and won't last so don't wait!

1960 Beaver Dam Road, Morgantown, 42261 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Potential investment property! 2 bedrooms (possible 3), 1 bathroom, roughly 1,700 sqft. Basement, almost 3.5 acres of land, and lots of privacy. Give this home the proper TLC it deserves and rehab it back to prime condition. Selling property in its AS IS condition.

