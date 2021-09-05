Grand Junction-curious? These homes are on the market

(Grand Junction, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Grand Junction. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3228 Red Maple Court, Grand Junction, 81520 4 Beds 2 Baths | $318,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,502 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This home has been almost totally redone and is just beautiful! large drive way and great curb appeal all nestled in a culd-de-sac. Enter into a lovely light and large living area completely open to the kitchen with large island and combo dining area. The living area feels so much larger because it is open to the upstairs. Master bedroom is on main level, good sized and has large walk-in closet and master bath. Upstairs boasts the other three bedrooms and lots of storage! Back yard has open patio with fire pit to enjoy the lovely fall evenings, great view and a she shed tucked in the bushes. This home has a ton of personality and won't last long.

3085 Meadowvale Court, Grand Junction, 81504 3 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Cute as can be, just needs a little TLC! Perfect opportunity for someone to gain some sweat equity. Fully fenced backyard, great view to the south. Easy access to the Colorado River Trail. Sweet Cul-de-sac location. Property is leased currently, NO SHOWINGS until Monday 8/9/2021. Requires 24 hours notice to show.

2978 Comanche Court, Grand Junction, 81503 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful immaculate home nestled in a cul-de-sac. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has it all. Large beautiful kitchen open to dining and living with fireplace to enjoy the Colorado winters by, vaulted ceilings give a nice open and airy feel. Large master suite with coffered ceilings, walk in closet and five piece master bath. Built in patio room doubles as a game room, workout room or family room. Nice sized back yard beautifully landscaped with shed. This house has central vacuum, surround sound and so much more.

2723 B 1/4 Road, Grand Junction, 81503 2 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Attached | 722 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Calling all investors! Check out this secluded Orchard Mesa property that is tucked back from B 1/4 and is yet so close to shopping and downtown! This property has been rented for a number of years and includes several sheds and another nonconforming mother in law set up. Property will need some work and is sold as is, however it could be a great opportunity for the right buyer. Tenants in place and will need 24 hr notice for showings.

