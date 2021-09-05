Check out these homes on the Jackson market now

(Jackson, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jackson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5233 Grande View Lane, Jackson, 49201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,293 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOME IS NOT YET BUILT. Build your dream home at the Grande Estates premier golf community. Luxury living in a beautiful, peaceful setting. Enjoy your choice of waterfront, golf course views or secluded wooded lots. Easy access to US-127 and I-94 & only 30 minutes from Ann Arbor, Lansing & Battle Creek. Pictures contain standard features as well as upgrades.

4596 Devon Drive, Jackson, 49201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 2017

STUNNING CRAFTSMAN STYLE CONDO IN MAGNOLIA PARK-SUMMIT TOWNSHIP. Nearly brand new & neat as a pin! This fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1 owner home is meticulously maintained & features several upgrades throughout! A covered front porch welcomes you home to an impressive entry w/wainscoting detail & hardwood floors that carry through the kitchen. Rich cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, convection bake oven & an open floor plan invites you into the living room where a cozy fireplace warms your home. Enjoy a private, relaxing oasis in the screened porch overlooking a wooded backdrop for peace & privacy. Finished lower level offers 9 ft ceilings, a spacious 3rd bedroom & bath, 2nd living room w/additional fireplace, great storage plus a workshop. Concrete curbing lines the established landscaping. 150 AMP.

8575 Dixon Road, Rives Junction, 49277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome home! This beautiful brick tri-level sits on a very quiet half wooded acre. The large kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom has a very large bathroom of its own, as well as French doors leading out to the very private backyard. Roof was replaced approximately 3 years ago. Furnace was replaced 3 years ago. Brand new hot water heater was installed less than a year ago. Septic was just pumped this summer.

2314 Dover Avenue, Jackson, 49202 4 Beds 1 Bath | $129,899 | Single Family Residence | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Nice Cape Cod in a popular Blackman Township location. Clean, neat and ready for a new owner! Large yard. Detached garage. Main floor laundry. 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, nice sunroom off the kitchen. Just a great house. Immediate Possession.

