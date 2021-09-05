Take a look at these homes on the Idaho Falls market now

(Idaho Falls, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Idaho Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

104 E 14Th Street, Idaho Falls, 83404 7 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,553 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Enchanting 1925 Tudor Revival cottage home with breathtaking curb appeal located in the numbered streets is one of a kind! Enter the charming brick cottage through the rounded ivy covered arch and you are greeted with beautiful details including wood floors, arched doorways, high ceilings, unique lines and vintage woodwork. The living room is spacious with a beautiful original tiled fireplace and unique built-in shelving. Enjoy the adjacent dining room with beautiful windows –perfect for sizable gatherings! The updated kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook surrounded with windows and amazing architectural details. The full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms are located just off the kitchen area. Heading up the staircase, you are greeted with high ceilings and 3 spacious bedrooms with wonderful windows, walk in closets and vintage details! Heading down to the basement is an apartment that has a separate exterior entrance with a full kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bath. The newer constructed 2 car garage features a full apartment above with studio style bedroom/living area and a full bath. This enchanting home features gorgeous French Gardens around the home loaded with perennials & mature trees-perfect for entertaining. This home will make you feel like you are in Europe!

For open house information, contact Liz Yasaitis, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-523-6111

1287 N Red Robin Avenue, Ammon, 83401 6 Beds 3 Baths | $644,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,493 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This gorgeous two story home AND LARGE HEATED SHOP are sure to please. Located in a great subdivision where pride of ownership is evident, this home features jaw-dropping amenities and discriminatingly good taste. A welcoming front porch invites one to stop and enjoy a glass of lemonade. Exterior features stone, shakes, stamped concrete, neat-as-a-pin landscaping, raised garden beds, covered patio, RV pad, and large 25'x36' insulated and heated shop. The interior of the home boasts hardwood floors, granite countertops, lots of large windows for natural light, splendid cabinetry, butler's pantry, gas fireplace, large soaker tub, tile, central vacuum, and plenty of room with 6 generous sized bedrooms, living and family rooms. Enjoy year round comfort with A/C and gas heating, and enjoy the savings of the $20k solar panels that will light up your life! You've got to see this one to fully appreciate all that it encompasses.

For open house information, contact Bruce Jolley, RE/MAX Prestige at 208-529-5600

3660 Delaware Court, Idaho Falls, 83404 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Open floor plan with big great room/kitchen area! There is a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Main floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen has pretty cabinets and lots of counter space with center island. Comes with all appliances. Beautiful Laminate floors and tile flooring. Finished basement with family room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. All bedrooms have big walk in closets. Close to great dining and shopping. Fully landscaped yard with vinyl fence. Home has a two car attached garage. This is a beautifully finished home and great investment property!

For open house information, contact Jed Lowder, Axis Idaho Realty at 208-745-9393

193 N 4200 E, Rigby, 83442 5 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,080 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Check out the Home Movie Tour on YouTube by Searching for the address! This immaculate home is located in rural Rigby on **5 ACRES**! The main level living showcases a brick enclosed wood burning stove and nearly new carpet! The oversized kitchen offers gorgeous tile floors, granite countertops, large pantry, double cast iron sink, and eat in dining as well as breakfast peninsula. The laundry is located off the kitchen with access to huge double garage offering built in storage space. the main bath boasts extended granite dual vanity with pull out storage, shared by 2 large spare bedrooms and enormous master. Downstairs cozy up to a second fireplace in first family space, a second family space perfectly set up as a recreational room with wet bar, 2 large additional bedrooms as well as a storage room that would easily convert to a sixth bedroom!. The14x60 shop offers two levels of storage with separate entry to each and include garage doors on each end, opening into the back & remaining acreage housing corrals and space for livestock beautifully outlined by spruce trees. The home showcases well manicured and established front and back yards, offering flower beds in curbed landscaping and a lovely multi-level deck overlooking the back of this perfect property. Don't miss out!!

For open house information, contact Murdock Manwaring Company, Keller Williams Realty East Idaho at 208-529-8888