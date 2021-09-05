Check out these homes for sale in Charlottesville now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Charlottesville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Charlottesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exgQc_0bnMeJwa00

111B Sunset Dr, Charlottesville, 22911

4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,990 | Single Family Residence | 3,133 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! The Columbia features 4 beds & 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage for early 2022 move-in. On a premium homesite backing up to the Rivanna River, this open-concept design has 4 spacious bedrooms, including a massive owner’s suite with private bath & huge walk-in closet. Plus, a main level home office, spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with large island, granite, stainless appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Located in the FINAL section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the brand new 5 acre community park, including a basketball court, playground, and picnic area. This brand new home is only steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River where you can swim, fish, kayak and more. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

For open house information, contact DAN CONQUEST, HOWARD HANNA ROY WHEELER REALTY CO.- CHARLOTTESVILLE at 434-951-5155

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-621408)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAiQH_0bnMeJwa00

211 Belvedere Blvd, Charlottesville, 22901

5 Beds 5 Baths | $715,594 | Single Family Residence | 3,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PRESALE 2021 Delivery. The Meridian with carriage house apartment in Belvedere. Granite, stainless appliances and hardwood on the main level included! The Meridian features a light filled open floor plan on the main level, w 3 bedrooms & 2 baths upstairs. Primary bedroom has a large bathroom with frame-less glass shower & a walk out balcony. Kitchen has a large island & generous pantry. 2 car detached garage with legal apartment above. Use personally or earn income. Every home is Eco Smart built, 3rd party tested, Pearl Certified & HERS scored by a 3rd party. Work with professional designer in our design center to choose your finishes. Fiber optic internet included in HOA fees.

For open house information, contact GREG SLATER, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-608425)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARUNi_0bnMeJwa00

74 Bishopgate Ln, Crozet, 22932

4 Beds 4 Baths | $723,411 | Single Family Residence | 3,135 Square Feet | Built in 2022

PRESALE 2022 Delivery. 9.6 kWh solar panel array. The Kempton on finished basement. . Kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinetry, & stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan offers a stunning light filled double height ceiling in Great room. Available gas fireplace & screened back porch compliment this stunning home. Walkout basement lot back to stunning woods & looks out over a pocket park toward the incredible mountain view! Eco-smart built, 3rd party tested, & HERS scored by to ensure quality. Choose your interior finishes w our Interior Designer at our 3000 sq ft Design Center.

For open house information, contact GREG SLATER, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-617983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlNNs_0bnMeJwa00

210 Belvedere Blvd, Charlottesville, 22901

5 Beds 5 Baths | $659,996 | Single Family Residence | 3,634 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Amberwood with basement apartment in Belvedere. First floor primary suite. Granite, stainless appliances and hardwood on the main level included! Primary bedroom has a large bathroom with frame-less glass shower & a walk out balcony. The Amberwood features a light filled open floor plan on the main level, w 2 bedrooms that share a bath upstairs plus a additional bedroom with ensuite bath. Kitchen has a large island & generous pantry. 2 car detached garage Outside access to basement apartment. Use personally or earn income. Every home is Eco Smart built, 3rd party tested, Pearl Certified & HERS scored by a 3rd party to ensure quality, comfort & peace of mind!

For open house information, contact GREG SLATER, NEST REALTY GROUP at 434-566-0121

Copyright © 2021 Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CAARMLSVA-613218)

