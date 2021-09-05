CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Check out these homes on the Wichita Falls market now

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
(Wichita Falls, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wichita Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

4607 Wendover Street, Wichita Falls, 76308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This zero lot home has enjoyed loving care. The floorplan is for easy, comfortable living with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a spacious living area. The family room has a handsome fireplace with side built-ins. The kitchen is equipped with generous cabinet space and under-cabinet lighting. The utility room is large enough to include an office space. The large pantry is also a safe room. The charming side patio is attractively landscaped and has a covered patio. This is a real find. Come see!!!

For open house information, contact CLAUDETTE BURLISON, HIRSCHI REALTORS at 940-692-8120

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-161806)

3703 Yuma Trail, Wichita Falls, 76306

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,253 Square Feet | Built in 1962

ADORABLE & AFFORDABLE 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with large utility room and attached 1 car garage. You will find plenty of updates throughout this property including laminate wood flooring, doors, blinds, lighting, and a new master bathroom vanity. Just minutes from City View schools, Walmart, and highway access.

For open house information, contact MACY SHOEMAKER, PARAMOUNT REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 940-867-7744

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-161161)

1619 Elizabeth Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,197 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Wonderful investment home for the handy man! Some of the work has been started. The upstairs could be a loft or a huge master bedroom or 2 bedrooms....or what ever you decide! Large shop or garage in the back. Storm cellar, and yes this house has SHIPLAP!!!

For open house information, contact NINA HORN, Century 21 Gold Coat REALTORS at 940-696-5561

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-161633)

4863 Rhea Road, Wichita Falls, 76308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $2,600 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open living room has wood-like tile flooring & fireplace. Dining area has large center island w/granite top & bar seating. Kitchen has newer SS appliances including a refrigerator. Laundry room has washer/dryer. Sunroom. Master suite has LG shower. Privacy fenced backyard offers covered patio, a water feature, & raised garden beds. Property backs up to Lake Wichita & walking trail.Owner to pay water and yard maintenance

For open house information, contact VIVIAN KIRKPATRICK, DOMAIN REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC at 940-767-5060

Copyright © 2021 Wichita Falls Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WFARTX-161829)

