Take a look at these homes for sale in Longview

(Longview, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8 Casey Ct, Longview, 75604 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,373 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Come take a look at this gorgeous Scott Hamilton Custom Home situated on a corner lot. One Owner & Immaculate! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a 4 car garage, formal dining room, media room, workout room, courtyards, balcony & more - this home is ONE of a KIND! Beautiful flooring throughout, tons of storage, many custom features & a wonderful floor plan make this Wildwood home a great place to call home! Don't forget the amazing master closets with tons of space. Call to see it today!

707 Cove Place, Longview, 75604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Do not wait on scheduling a time to see this wonderful home! It includes many custom features and is located in a gated community. This open concept 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers a large living room with a granite fireplace, a formal dining room or would be a great space for a home office, granite counter tops in the kitchen and tons of storage is a bonus, custom master shower, large bedrooms and beautiful dark wood flooring. HOA dues include year around lawn care and maintenance. Call to schedule your private tour today! You do not want to miss out!

1219 Jasmine Ln., Longview, 75604 4 Beds 4 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,482 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Elegant 4 bedroom, 3.1 bath home in Wildwood subdivision has a traditional vibe with beautiful curb appeal for the seasons! With over 4000 sq ft, each room is spacious and inviting. Formal Dining room will accommodate large dinner parties and you can easily transition to the grand Gathering room with gas log fireplace, cathedral height ceilings and built ins to show off your special collections and art. The view is perfect too with access to the covered patio leading to the pool and spa. BUT....your guests and family may want to hang out in the well thought out kitchen. Lots of counterspace for prepping and serving, you'll find spending time here to be a delight and you will be thankful for all the storage! Talk about storage, storage, storage! It's everywhere! Pantries, wine storage room, under stairs closet and there's even more. The Owner's Suite is huge with access to a dedicated office that's perfect for working from home! Upstairs has 3 guest bedrooms and 2 are en-suite. Plus, there's a bonus/2nd family room. It's spacious enough to have a pool table, a theatre or just about anything you might enjoy. Is this home the one for you? Be our guest soon!

11602 Fm 349 Bend, Longview, 75603 1 Bed 1 Bath | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Unfinished custom home, 10 ft ceilings, extra tall doors, open concept with a wonderful Master bath that has two 13 ft long double tier closets, the floors are covered in travertine tile, huge tub, and a multi jet shower. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinets, a stainless-steel dishwasher with engineered bamboo flooring. Double entry doors with carriage lamps grace the front of the house, with carriage lamps one both side doors and the patio door. 4 Ton AC, Garage-shop is 24x55 fully insulated with drywall this is more then a man cave. All the building materials to finish the job are on site

