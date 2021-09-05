CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

House hunt Fargo: See what's on the market now

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 4 days ago

(Fargo, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fargo. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NwXmd_0bnMeGIP00

1828 44Th Avenue, Moorhead, 56560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

You'll want to see this 3 bed, 3 bath bi-level twinhome in Moorhead! The upper level features a spacious master bedroom and closet. The house has modern finishes throughout and a heated garage. This can be a great investment opportunity as attached unit is also for sale.

For open house information, contact Dan Perrine - DR, James Patrick Real Estate at 701-540-3747

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4622)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dQ30_0bnMeGIP00

1023 11Th Avenue, Moorhead, 56560

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cute house with small lawn allows for you to enjoy your time living in this 1940's character home. Enjoy the hard wood floors, beautiful woodwork and doors, and built in curio cabinet. The kitchen still has a cool retro vibe. The basement is ready to party with a second bedroom and bathroom. Located between Moorhead's two colleges, this home could be a great location for your student to study. Investors, This could be a dream home to add to your portfolio.

For open house information, contact Kyle Olson, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4501)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB9wA_0bnMeGIP00

3497 50Th Street, Fargo, 58104

5 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,330 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Welcome to this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with no backyard neighbors, which backs up to walking paths and a park! You're absolutely going to love the location! The main level features 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, laundry, and an open concept living, dining, and kitchen. The basement includes an enormous family room with recessed lighting, 2 additional bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, utilities, and a storage room! The exterior will stop you in your tracks: from the extensive landscaping, poured concrete edging, plush lawn, sprinkler system, large patio, no direct backyard neighbors, and proximity to the park and walking paths, you'll never want to come inside! This one really will check all your boxes. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Derek Brandenburg, eXp Realty (3369 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4853)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0F4m_0bnMeGIP00

619 14 Avenue, West Fargo, 58078

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home is move in ready! Located next to charleswood it is close to shopping, dining, and more. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and has a large kitchen, 2 living areas, and spacious bedrooms. You will love the upgrades like Maple trim and floors, white doors and cabinets, skylights, fireplace, jetted tub, and more. It even has a nice deck overlooking the big backyard. The carpets and laminate were just replaced and there are newer shingles, water softener, furnace, and central air. Don't miss this opportunity for a great home!

For open house information, contact Aaron Nissen, eXp Realty (3369 FGO) at 701-532-3081

Copyright © 2021 Fargo Moorhead Area Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMAARND-21-4372)

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
