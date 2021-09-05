Check out these homes for sale in Concord now

(Concord, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Concord than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4047 Rothwood Lane, Harrisburg, 28025 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New townhomes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, dining, and other conveniences! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an attached 1-car garage. The main level features an open floorplan that includes the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen boasts stone gray cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range. Beautiful Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level, and an expanded rear patio along with privacy fence between yards offers a nice outdoor space. The spacious owner's suite includes a large walk-in closet and the owner's bath features a tiled shower with semi-frameless enclosure. The second floor also features two additional bedrooms and a loft. Other extras include composite tread stairs with metal balusters and a tray ceiling & large drop zone in the foyer. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and dog park!

For open house information, contact Michael Conley, Eastwood Homes at 704-399-4663

888 Olde Creek Trail, Concord, 28025 4 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,032 Square Feet | Built in 2005

PRICED TO SELL !!! Finish and build up some Sweat Equity , Priced accordingly to allow for New floor coverings ( bedrooms and living areas) Installation of Primary bath shower ( most items needed are there for the job) and Rear safety steps should be installed. The Seller has already Added New roof and Heat Pump system . On Frame Modular with Brick foundation on Corner lot , over 2000 SF, "huge" Primary suite ( size of 2 rooms ) plus 3 other bedrooms share secondary bath, two living areas, Open Kitchen & Dining, CASH BUYERS PREFERRED!! PROPERTY SOLD "AS IS" , Stones Throw has a community water & sewage system and private roads, There are monthly and annual fees payable to the HOA, Please consult with the Stone Throw HOA for costs, questions on operation/maintenance of systems and private roads / this home has great potential and what is needed appears to be mostly cosmetic in nature- Buyer welcoe to do inspections / For appointment contact Morgan Realtors 704 455 5122

For open house information, contact Jim Morgan, Morgan, REALTORS at 704-455-5122

1912 Normandy Road, Kannapolis, 28081 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Full brick ranch with basement sitting on nearly an acre ( .90 ac) in an established neighborhood with NO HOA, just minutes from thriving downtown Kannapolis & its Atrium Baseball Stadium, shops & restaurants. It's also convenient to Hwy 29 & I-85 and a short commute to Mooresville, Charlotte & Salisbury. Lots of potential for the new homeowners to make it their own, especially with the 1320 sf of unfinished basement with a fireplace (actually some paneling up already & a room framed in & a workshop area); this home already features newer roof & leaf guard gutters, newer windows, some new flooring & paint, water heater only 4 yrs old, & newer stainless steel refrigerator to remain. Enjoy time on the two large decks that each have patio space beneath them! Sellers believe there may be hardwood flooring under the carpet but aren't sure. Sellers to provide a 13-month home warranty with an acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Sherri Argabright, Lantern Realty & Development LLC at 704-298-0087

101 Mockingbird Lane, Locust, 28097 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TRENDING TOWNHOME w/Convenient Location- 2443 Sq Ft -Sitting on .49 acre w/Attached 2 Car Garage-A Welcoming Covered Front Porch Brings You Into The Main Floor Which Offers- Luxury Vinyl Plank, Shiplap Accent Walls & 9' Ceilings, Open Kitchen w/Stainless Appliance Package, Granite CounterTops, Walk In Pantry w/pocket door, White Cabinets w/Ebony Hardware & Ebony Accent Kitchen Workstation Island That Really Pops & Sets the Kitchen Details-Flowing & Spacious Dining & Great Room w/Many Windows & Matte Black Ceiling Fan & Lighting-Hallway Leads to Full Bath and Bonus Bedroom that could be used for Optional Gym, Study, Rec Room, Guest Room or Your Personal Home Office Space w/additional access to the 15 x 12 Covered Side Patio/Porch w/Privacy. Upper Level has Iron Railing Aligning The Steps, A Split Plan w/Hallway Leading to Owner Bedroom w/Beautiful Bath & Large Closet, The 2 additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room and a 13 x 20 Additional Bonus Room for Playroom, Office or Walk in Storage. Very Nice & Spacious Floor Plan w/Quality Construction Throughout & Great Location In Locust

For open house information, contact Angela Abbatiello, Wilson Realty at 704-451-9945