On the hunt for a home in Redding? These houses are on the market

(Redding, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Redding than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3638 Orion Way, Redding, 96002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Remodeled and Just a Short walk to the Clover Creek Preserve Trails. Enjoy Alta Mesa Park just Around the Corner. Relax on the Huge Cement Back Patio. Room for all the toys with a newly finished 2 Car Attached Garage w/ Automatic Opener and RV/Boat Parking. Home Features a Newer Roof, Central Heat & Air, 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Newer Plush Carpet and Ceiling Fans, Custom Tiled Shower/Tub in the Hallway Bathroom, New Flooring in the Kitchen, Dining Area, Living Room and Hallway. Master Bathroom Remodel with Tiled Shower, Newer Flooring and Newer Vanity/Sink. Exterior of the Home was painted a year ago. Home had section 1 clearance just a year ago.

For open house information, contact Adam Schwartz, EXP Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

19413 Little Valley Dr, Cottonwood, 96002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,548 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This could be your dream home! This fully furnished home is priced to sell! Great views of the Valley below. Great floor plan and designed to entertain, kitchen and family room are all together and right off the back deck to enjoy the outdoors and the beautiful views. It has a raised foundation for lots of storage. Some newer items about this home; Roof and siding is less than 5 years old. The fencing is less than 2 years old. It is on a very secluded cul de sac inside a gated community.

For open house information, contact Darren Harvey, VINTAGE REALTY at 530-347-1566

1205 Shasta Way, Shasta Lake, 96019 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to 1205 Shasta Way! 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home. Newer ROOF & HVAC. Spacious Living Room with fireplace. Indoor Laundry Minutes to Shasta Lake!

For open house information, contact KEVIN RHODERICK, EXP Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

4690 Pleasant Hills Dr, Anderson, 96007 3 Beds 2 Baths | $497,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Stunning greenbelt and mountain views from this gorgeous home in Skyview Estates. Built by Northwest Homes in 2019, this home features open concept living with tons of natural light! The home has been upgraded with wide plank flooring, custom cabinets to the ceiling and high end fixtures throughout. Split floor plan, grand entryway, large covered back patio along with new landscaping. Turn Key!

For open house information, contact Colette Johnson, EXP Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427