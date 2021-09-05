Davenport-curious? These homes are on the market

(Davenport, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Davenport. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

232 15Th Avenue, East Moline, 61244 2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,062 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Move in ready! This home features many updates from top to bottom. This is a two bedroom super cute home. The entry has an enclosed porch that leads to the living room and into the formal dining room. There is lots of storage. The basement has a new bathroom. The basement is dry and can feature additional living space. The patio is perfect for outdoor fun. There is room to add a garage.

2603 Julie Lane, Davenport, 52807 4 Beds 3 Baths | $352,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,335 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Wonderfully maintained and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath Jersey Meadows ranch is situated on large level corner lot. The home boasts new carpet, paint throughout, and new roof in 2020. Also new is the stainless steal refrigerator and microwave. You will enjoy the sunroom that leads to deck, patio and firepit area. Home is move in ready and is being sold As-Is. Schedule your showing today.

101 Lakeview Drive, Colona, 61241 4 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,101 Square Feet | Built in 1992

5.58 Wooded Acres surround this 4 BR 4 bath ranch home featuring a 3-Season room to enjoy the changing seasons and wildlife habitat. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, wood/gas fireplace, and is adjacent to the kitchen/family room - a great floor plan for entertaining!!! The laundry is conveniently located on the main level. The attached 3-car garage, with hot and cold water, is heated, plus there's an additional 2-car garage!!! Roof 2011; Water heater 4/21. Fiber optics to lot line.

2408 33Rd Avenue, Rock Island, 61201 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,500 | Single Family Residence | 620 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Cute and Cozy describes this 2 bedroom ranch. Nice size living room, eat in kitchen, bedrooms, have beautiful hardwood floors, updated bathroom. Full basement could easily be finished for nice rec room. Plenty of room to build a garage, off street parking. Move in ready just waiting for new owner to call home.

